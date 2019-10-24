Environment-based Customer Experience is One of the Key Attributes of Context Aware Computing

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recently published study "Context Aware Computing Market By Type (Device Manufacturers, CSPs, Web Service Providers, and Others), By Vertical (BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Utilities, Telecom & IT, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America) – Global Forecast up to 2025", Infoholic Research forecasts that the global market for context aware computing is expected to grow due to the increased competition in the mobile market and need to augment customer experience for better market performances.

Context aware computing finds significant interest from various industries, including manufacturing and telecom & IT. There is an increase in demand to use in-built sensor functionalities on handheld devices. This trend of using multiple advanced analytics in devices used for communication services would lead to its growth, focusing on customer involvement. This is fueling the context aware computing market and is helping to grow at a CAGR of more than 30% to reach revenue of ~$150 billion by 2025.

North America dominates the global context aware computing market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North American device manufacturers are expected to make significant investments to offer more exceptional customer experience and enhance products/services. The vendors are focusing on early market entry and capitalizing on grabbing major market share in this segment. Asia Pacific is poised to grow at the highest CAGR as the region holds great potential, owing to greater need to identify customer uses in various environments and scenarios.

The consumer goods & retail sector is the major contributor to the context aware computing market, given the focus on the usage of mobile devices in detecting and analyzing various parameters. The other two major shares for the context aware computing market are attributed to manufacturing and telecom & IT sectors, which help enterprises, working in this field, to ease their processes.

"Context aware computing is transforming the use of mobile devices and enriching customer experience in different environments. The emergence of IoT, sensors, and analytics is leveraging the power of virtual assistant, intelligent detection, and offers insights," pointed out Swarup Bhowal, Research Analyst, Infoholic Research

Key segments of the report include:

Type

Device Manufacturers



Communication Service Providers (CSPs)



Web Service Providers



Others

Vertical

BFSI



Consumer Goods & Retail



Manufacturing



Transportation & Logistics



Energy & Utilities



Telecom & IT



Others

Geography

North America



US





Canada



Europe



UK





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Australia





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East Africa



South Africa





UAE





Rest of Middle East Africa



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America

Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Key Insights Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Industry Trends

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets (IoT Monetization, Field Service Management)

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution (eCommerce, Environment Analytics)

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Restraints

4.4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

5 By Type – Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Device Manufacturers

5.3 CSPs

5.4 Web Service Providers

5.5 Others

6 By Vertical – Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 BFSI

6.3 Consumer Goods & Retail

6.4 Manufacturing

6.5 Transportation & Logistics

6.6 Energy & Utilities

6.7 Telecom & IT

6.8 Others

7 By Geography – Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Australia

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 India

7.4.5 Rest of APAC

7.5 Middle East Africa

7.5.1 South Africa

7.5.2 UAE

7.5.3 Rest of MEA

7.6 Latin America

7.6.1 Brazil

7.6.2 Mexico

7.6.3 Rest of Latin America

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitor Analysis

8.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

8.3 Market Developments

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, and Partnerships

8.3.2 Business Restructuring

8.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions

9 Vendors Profile

9.1 Amazon

9.2 Apple

9.3 Autodesk

9.4 Facebook

9.5 Microsoft

9.6 Samsung

9.7 Verizon Communications

9.8 Intel

9.9 Proxomo

9.10 Baidu

10 Annexure

10.1 Report Scope

10.2 Market Definition

10.3 Research Methodology

10.3.1 Data Collation & In-house Estimation

10.3.2 Market Triangulation

10.3.3 Forecasting

10.4 Study Declarations

10.5 Report Assumptions

10.6 Stakeholders

10.7 Abbreviations

