Environment, health, and safety (EHS) market to grow by USD 3,403.04 million from 2022 to 2027; The increase in government initiatives to strengthen EHS compliance drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Market is estimated to grow by USD 3,403.04 million during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.15%. North America will contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors like the growing focus of governments on good health and safety practices in workplaces drive regional market growth. Furthermore, the US has implemented multiple measures to minimize environmental hazards in the industrial workplace. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The environment, health, and safety (EHS) market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges- The market is driven by factors such as the increase in government initiatives to strengthen EHS compliance. Across the world, organizations are concerned about managing compliance policies to eliminate compliance-related issues. Furthermore, organizations have understood that maintaining compliance is not a single event but a process. This builds and maintains a risk mitigation system in place to prevent instances of compliance breaches. Hence, builds and maintains a risk mitigation system in place to prevent instances of compliance breaches.

The high initial capital investments challenge the growth of the EHS market. The replacement of existing infrastructure with EHS infrastructure involves high expenditure and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and industries face a major challenge in adopting such infrastructure. This is due to the high initial costs, which restricts market growth. Also, since EHS standards are involved in almost all operational activities of an enterprise, the greater benefits of EHS standards can be achieved by integrating them with the ERP system. Hence, such challenges might affect the adoption of EHS software and services and thereby adversely impact the growth of the global EHS market.

Key Trends- The shifting focus from detection to prevention of hazards are some of the opportunities for the market players to grow. Companies used to spend a significant amount of time detecting unsafe conditions where the mitigation of risks is heavily skewed to prevent accidents from recurring instead of preventing them from happening in the first place. However, companies can save lives by investing in accident prevention and being proactive about the safety of their employees. Hence, a shift toward risk mitigation at the workplace will make it necessary for market vendors to modify their EHS software offerings, thus creating further opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The environment, health and safety (EHS) market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AECOM, AMEC EUROPE LTD., Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Cority Software Inc., Enhesa NV, Fortive Corp., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, ProcessMAP Corp., SAP SE, SGS SA, Sphera Solutions Inc., Tetra Tech Inc., Vector Solutions, VelocityEHS Holdings Inc., Verisk Analytics Inc., WSP Global Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and W. R. Grace and Co.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This environment, health and safety (EHS) market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (energy and utilities, chemicals and materials, healthcare, construction and engineering, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud based), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The energy and utilities segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing investment in the energy and utilities industry and the growing importance of EHS compliance standards at the workplace drive the segment growth. Furthermore, regulatory agencies like OSHA have mandated stringent regulatory standards such as the control of hazardous energy. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The environmental disinfection robot market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 531.72 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (UV-C and HPV), type (autonomous mobile robots and automated guided robots), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The changes in cleaning protocols to prevent HAIs (Healthcare-Associated Infections) are notably driving the market growth.

The medical facility environmental monitoring system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 99.19 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (monitoring equipment, software, and microbiology services), end-user (hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmacies, and medical storage centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW)). The enhanced profitability by lowering medical losses is notably driving the market growth.

Environment, Health And Safety (EHS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,403.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.17 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AECOM, AMEC EUROPE LTD., Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Cority Software Inc., Enhesa NV, Fortive Corp., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, ProcessMAP Corp., SAP SE, SGS SA, Sphera Solutions Inc., Tetra Tech Inc., Vector Solutions, VelocityEHS Holdings Inc., Verisk Analytics Inc., WSP Global Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and W. R. Grace and Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global environment, health and safety (EHS) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global environment, health and safety (ehs) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Energy and utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Energy and utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Chemicals and materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Chemicals and materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Chemicals and materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Chemicals and materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Chemicals and materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Construction and engineering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Construction and engineering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Construction and engineering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Construction and engineering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Construction and engineering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Cloud based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Cloud based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AECOM

Exhibit 123: AECOM - Overview



Exhibit 124: AECOM - Business segments



Exhibit 125: AECOM - Key news



Exhibit 126: AECOM - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: AECOM - Segment focus

12.4 AMEC EUROPE LTD.

LTD. Exhibit 128: AMEC EUROPE LTD. - Overview

LTD. - Overview

Exhibit 129: AMEC EUROPE LTD. - Product / Service

LTD. - Product / Service

Exhibit 130: AMEC EUROPE LTD. - Key offerings

12.5 Benchmark Digital Partners LLC

Exhibit 131: Benchmark Digital Partners LLC - Overview



Exhibit 132: Benchmark Digital Partners LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Benchmark Digital Partners LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Cority Software Inc.

Exhibit 134: Cority Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Cority Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Cority Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Fortive Corp.

Exhibit 137: Fortive Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Fortive Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Fortive Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Fortive Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Fortive Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Hexagon AB

Exhibit 142: Hexagon AB - Overview



Exhibit 143: Hexagon AB - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Hexagon AB - Key news



Exhibit 145: Hexagon AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Hexagon AB - Segment focus

12.9 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 147: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 148: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 150: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

12.10 SAP SE

Exhibit 152: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 153: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 154: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 155: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.11 SGS SA

Exhibit 157: SGS SA - Overview



Exhibit 158: SGS SA - Business segments



Exhibit 159: SGS SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: SGS SA - Segment focus

12.12 Sphera Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 161: Sphera Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Sphera Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Sphera Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Tetra Tech Inc.

Exhibit 164: Tetra Tech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Tetra Tech Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Tetra Tech Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Tetra Tech Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Vector Solutions

Exhibit 168: Vector Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 169: Vector Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Vector Solutions - Key offerings

12.15 VelocityEHS Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 171: VelocityEHS Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 172: VelocityEHS Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: VelocityEHS Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Verisk Analytics Inc.

Exhibit 174: Verisk Analytics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Verisk Analytics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Verisk Analytics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Verisk Analytics Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Wolters Kluwer NV

Exhibit 178: Wolters Kluwer NV - Overview



Exhibit 179: Wolters Kluwer NV - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Wolters Kluwer NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Wolters Kluwer NV - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio