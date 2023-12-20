Environment Ministers failed to acknowledge the value of biobased and compostable plastics' innovation for packaging solutions

News provided by

European Bioplastics

20 Dec, 2023, 04:00 ET

BRUSSELS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Bioplastics reacts to the General Approach adopted by the Environment Council on the proposal for a Regulation on Packaging and Packaging Waste.

European Bioplastics (EUBP) regrets the position adopted on 18 December by the Environment Ministers in the Environment Council, deeming the failure to recognise the role of bioplastics a missed opportunity.  

"Members States appeared to be split on quite a number of key issues, which will be problematic for the implementation of such a complex regulation, if the consequential shortcomings aren't fixed during the trilogues" declares Roberto Ferrigno, Head of EU Affairs at EUBP. "It is a weak General Approach, barely recognising the value of a very short number of compostable applications and hindering biobased innovative solutions. Disagreement among governments, and derogations on several important measures will result in further fragmentation of the internal market" he adds.

"EUBP supports the European Parliament's proposal for a Regulation on Packaging and Packaging Waste. We call on the Member States and the incoming Belgian Presidency to work in close cooperation with the Parliament, which has been showing clear leadership on the file" concludes Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director at EUBP.

About European Bioplastics 

European Bioplastics (EUBP) is the European association representing the interests of the bioplastics industry along the entire value chain. Its members produce, refine and distribute bioplastics i.e. plastics that are biobased, biodegradable, or both. More information is available at www.european-bioplastics.org

Contact:
Marion Thérage, Communications Manager,
European Bioplastics, Avenue Palmerston 3, 1000 Brussels,
Tel: +49 (0) 30 28482 350, Fax: +49 (0)30 284 82 359
[email protected]

