Environmental 360 Solutions Enters United States Market Through Strategic Acquisition

A Major Milestone in E360S' North American Growth Strategy

AURORA, ON, Jul 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Environmental 360 Solutions ("E360S" or the "Company"), Canada's fastest-growing provider of waste management, environmental, and recycling and circular-economy services, today announced its entry into the United States following the acquisition of Marcotte Disposal Co., a well-established waste management company with operations in Port Huron, Michigan.

"The entry represents a significant milestone in E360S' long-term growth strategy and establishes the Company's first operating platform in the United States," said Donato Ardellini, Founder and CEO of E360S.

Since its inception, E360S has grown rapidly through a disciplined strategy of acquiring high-quality environmental services businesses while investing in operational excellence, customer service, and sustainability. The entry into the U.S. expands that strategy beyond Canada and creates a platform for continued expansion throughout the United States.

"Our vision extends far beyond a single acquisition," Ardellini added. "The United States represents a significant opportunity for E360S. We have identified numerous attractive markets and businesses that align with our long-term strategy, and we intend to continue scaling our North American footprint through disciplined acquisitions and organic growth."

With operations now spanning both Canada and the United States, E360S is advancing its vision of becoming North America's most trusted environmental service provider.

About Environmental 360 Solutions

Founded by industry veteran, Donato Ardellini, CEO and President, E360S is dedicated to becoming North America's leading and most trusted environmental management company.

Environmental 360 Solutions is a vertically integrated provider of waste management, environmental, and recycling and circular-economy services to over 800,000 North American municipal, commercial, and industrial customers. E360S is based in Aurora, Ontario, Canada, and operates throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and the State of Michigan. For additional information, please visit the E360S website at http://www.e360s.ca.

SOURCE Environmental 360 Solutions