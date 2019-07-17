Environmental Assessment Process Begins In Canada For Proposed Small Modular Reactor Featuring USNC Technology

SEATTLE, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Canadian Federal government issued the notice of commencement of an environmental assessment (EA) for a proposed small modular reactor project, Canada's first. Jointly supported by Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation™ (USNC), Global First Power (GFP), and Ontario Power Generation (OPG), the Micro Modular Reactor (MMR™) project is designed to provide a highly scalable, carbon-free energy solution.

USNC, GFP, and OPG propose to construct and operate a 15 megawatt (MW) thermal (approximately 5 MW electrical) MMR™ at the Chalk River Laboratories, owned by Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) and operated by Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL). With the commencement of the EA, detailed studies will begin. Information on the proposed project can be found here: proposed project at Chalk River. The notice of commencement announcement is available here: Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency.

The USNC MMR™ energy system consists of two plants, the nuclear plant and the adjacent power plant. The nuclear plant contains the MMR™ reactor(s), including all the equipment required to transport heat to the adjacent plant. The adjacent power plant contains the equipment that converts heat to electricity or process heat for industrial applications.

The USNC system is designed to be uniquely simple, with minimal operations and maintenance requirements, and no on-site fuel storage, handling, or processing. USNC's Fully Ceramic Microencapsulated (FCM™) fuel provides a new approach to reactor safety, requiring no active systems to remove heat, or outside services, including electrical power, to operate safely.

If approved, the project would serve as a model for future small modular reactor deployments, including industrial applications such as powering remote mining operations which currently rely on expensive, carbon-emitting diesel fuel. The company anticipates the MMR™ model could be an important solution for meeting future energy needs, while helping achieve environmental and climate change goals.

"Our MMR™ is designed with a great many safety, environmental, and operational innovations and this project will allow us to demonstrate how our technology can achieve both energy and environmental goals," stated Francesco Venneri, CEO, USNC.

In parallel, GFP will provide the AECL and CNL with the required information as they continue their proponent selection process, and provide the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) with information to support the licence application process.

About Global First Power

Global First Power specializes in project development, licensing, ownership and operation of small nuclear power plants to supply clean power and heat to remote industrial operations and residential settlements.

About Ontario Power Generation

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is one of the most diverse electricity generators in North America. It produces about half of the electricity Ontarians rely on every day, and its clean, safe, power costs an average of 40% less than other generators in Ontario.

About USNC

USNC is a vertical integrator of nuclear power technologies, committed to bringing safe, commercially competitive, reliable nuclear energy to markets throughout the world. The company strictly adheres to inherent and intrinsic safety principles through technological innovation in fuels, materials, and design practices. Twitter: @UltraSafeNuke

