Environmental Compliance Expert Appointed to EPA Advisory Board

Jackie Velazquez brings years of hazardous waste management experience and insight to e-Manifest advisory board

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental compliance industry expert Jackie Velazquez was selected to serve in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Hazardous Waste Electronic Manifest System (e-Manifest) Advisory Board, paving the way for other women of EHS. Velazquez also serves as the director of environmental compliance for Encamp , an award-winning enterprise technology startup for environmental compliance data management and reporting. She joins the nine-member board with more than a decade of environmental industry experience. Her three-year term will end on August 1, 2025.

"I am deeply honored to serve on the e-Manifest advisory board," said Velazquez. "I look forward to giving counsel to the EPA on the e-Manifest system and ensuring user needs are met while preserving the EPA's mission to protect public health and the environment."

As a member of this advisory board, Velazquez will serve as an industry representative and discuss and advocate for environmental technology and the hazardous waste industry sector. Her input will be requested on matters related to the operational activities, functions, policies and regulations of the EPA under the Hazardous Waste e-Manifest Establishment Act, including:

Evaluating the effectiveness of the e-Manifest information technology system and associated user fees and processes.

Providing practical and independent advice on matters and policies related to the e-Manifest program.

Identifying issues and problems in the e-Manifest area.

Advising on regulations and guidance as required by the e-Manifest act.

Proposing actions to encourage the use of the electronic system.

"As a skilled, industry veteran, Jackie makes the perfect addition to the e-Manifest advisory board," said Luke Jacobs, CEO and Co-founder of Encamp. "Her appointment showcases the caliber of expertise and professionalism exuded by the entire Encamp team."

The next e-Manifest advisory board meeting is planned for October 4-6, 2022. The "Roadmap to 100% Electronic Manifests" virtual meeting will focus on the EPA's potential policy and technical changes to the e-Manifest system to increase the adoption of electronic manifests. All e-Manifest Advisory Board meetings are open to the public.

Read more about Velazquez's experience or visit the EPA's website to register to attend the next e-Manifest advisory board meeting.

About Encamp

Encamp is an enterprise technology company on a mission to create a world in which what's good for business can be good for the environment. Since launching in 2017, Encamp has helped top organizations radically improve their environmental compliance operations and mitigate the risks of non-compliance. By utilizing a blended method of high-tech solutions, along with high-touch expert support, Encamp transforms compliance programs and human processes into a technology-driven system that lays the foundation for accurate and ongoing environmental compliance, especially as business operations grow and scale. Nearly 200 businesses, including a growing number of businesses listed in the Fortune 1000 and Fortune 100, now use Encamp in more than 8,000 regulated facilities throughout the United States, which continues to position the company as an emerging EHS market leader.

A portion of Encamp's revenue is allocated to plant trees across the world, helping sequester carbon and promote human and environmental health for those that need it the most.

