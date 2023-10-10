Environmental Concerns and Government Incentives Drive High-Performance Electric Vehicle Adoption, Projected Market Value $97.15 Billion in 2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High-Performance Electric Vehicle Market (2023-2028) by Drive Type, Vehicle Type, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global High-Performance Electric Vehicle (EV) Market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 97.15 billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 243.15 billion by 2028, at a robust CAGR of 20.14%.

This growth is driven by several key factors:

Environmental Concerns: Growing concerns over climate change and air pollution are motivating consumers and governments alike to transition to cleaner transportation options. Regulatory measures, such as those in the European Union to reduce CO2 emissions from vehicles, are pushing the adoption of high-performance EVs. Government Incentives: Governments worldwide are incentivizing the adoption of EVs through subsidies, tax exemptions, and other measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Countries like China , the United States , the UK, Norway , and France offer various incentives to promote EV adoption. Technological Advancements: Advances in energy storage systems, particularly solid-state batteries, are making EVs more attractive. These batteries offer increased energy density and faster charging times, enhancing the appeal of high-performance EVs.

However, several challenges persist:

Cost: EVs are generally more expensive than traditional fuel-based cars due to higher production costs. Scaling up production and technological advancements are expected to gradually reduce EV costs over time. Charging Infrastructure: The lack of a robust charging infrastructure is a barrier to widespread EV adoption. Investment in charging networks is crucial for market growth. Initial Investment: High initial investments are required from automakers to develop and manufacture high-performance EVs, which can impact market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Drive Type: The market is segmented into Plug-In Hybrid and Pure Electric. Plug-In Hybrid vehicles are expected to dominate the market due to their dual fuel-electric options.

The market is segmented into Plug-In Hybrid and Pure Electric. Plug-In Hybrid vehicles are expected to dominate the market due to their dual fuel-electric options. Vehicle Type: The market is divided into Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment is predicted to grow at a high CAGR, driven by luxury automakers and increased consumer demand.

The market is divided into Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment is predicted to grow at a high CAGR, driven by luxury automakers and increased consumer demand. Geography: Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate due to rising demand for passenger cars, government subsidies, and China's significant market share.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Global High-Performance Electric Vehicle Market include Alke s.r.l, BMW Group, BYD Company, Daimler Ag, Faraday Future, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Kandi Technologies Corp., Lucid Motors, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., NIO Ltd., Nissan Motor Company Ltd, Peugeot, SAIC Motor, Tesla Inc., and Volkswagen Ag.

Why Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Analysis: This report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the high-performance EV market, including qualitative analysis, verifiable data, market size projections, regulatory insights, and more. In-Depth Market Insights: Gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that will shape the high-performance EV market's future. Market Size Projections: Access accurate market size projections in volume and value terms, calculated using proven research methodologies. Regulatory Insights: Understand the regulatory landscape in the industry, helping you make well-informed decisions. Customized Research: Benefit from tailored research, uniquely designed to meet your specific needs with a quick turnaround time. Competitive Analysis: Stay ahead of the competition with insights into key market players and their strategies. COVID-19 Impact: Assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and make informed decisions based on current market conditions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $97.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $243.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.1 % Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrku4n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets