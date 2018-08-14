Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021

NEW YORK, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies By Type Of Service: Site Remediation Consulting Services, Water And Waste Management Consulting Services, Environment Management, Compliance And Due Diligence; By End User: Mining, Manufacturing & Process Industries, Energy & Utilities, Government & Regulators, Infrastructure & Development, Others; With Forecast Until 2021







Executive Summary



The environmental consulting services industry comprises establishments that provide advice, assistance, and action plans to organizations and governments to manage their environment. It includes services on environmental issues such as environmental contamination prevention, emission of toxic substances prevention, waste management and pollution control.







The global environmental consulting services market grew from $28.4 billion in 2013 to $31.9 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.96%. It is expected to grow from $31.9 billion in 2017 to $35.9 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 3.02%. Growth will result from a growing focus on sustainable development, development of smart cities, global collaborations for environmental protection and increasing environmental regulation. Growth will be only equal to global GDP growth, however, because demand from China will grow at well below the country's GDP growth rate owing to slow growth in manufacturing activity in the country and in the USA carbon emissions and climate change regulations are being softened.







By type of service, site remediation consulting services was the largest segment in the environmental consulting services market in 2017, which accounted for about 33.7% of the market. This was mainly due to the presence of a large number of manufacturing, construction and oil and gas industries that require the services of site remediation consulting companies.







The environmental consulting services market in North America was the largest in the world. In 2017, it accounted for about 52.8% of the global environmental consulting services market. This was mainly due to high demand for environmental reclamation planning services from oil and gas and mining companies and ecological restoration services from government agencies. The environmental consulting services market in Western Europe was the second largest in the world in 2017, accounting for 18.7% of the global environmental consulting services market. Mining, manufacturing & process industries were the largest end-users of the global environmental consulting services market, accounting for 29.0% of the market. Mining, manufacturing and process industries are the largest producers of industrial waste, thus requiring the services of environment consulting companies.







The environmental consultancy services market has benefitted from the rising awareness of environmental concerns and the effects of sustainable environmental planning. Governments across the globe are continuously investing in environmental regulations and policies to be implemented by businesses, industries, and even households. However, the market will be negatively affected by the USA's Trump administration's softening of stringent policies and regulations on climate change and carbon emissions.







Companies in the environmental consultancy services market are constantly innovating and developing new services, such as carbon footprint management, maintaining cultural heritage, geographical information systems (GIS), marine environment, landscape architecture, and noise and vibration management . Furthermore, companies are also innovating new industry specific methods to manage waste, such as waste water treatment specific to the chemical, dairy, paper and pulp and mining industries.







The global environmental consulting services market is a fragmented market with few large players. AECOM was the largest competitor with a 9.5% share of the market, followed by Amec Foster Wheeler PLC, Tetra Tech, Environmental Resources Management Limited and Arcadis.







