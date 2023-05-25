Environmental Containment Announces Acquisition of Marks Metal Technology

News provided by

Environmental Containment Corporation

25 May, 2023, 11:04 ET

Innovative metal fabricator Marks Metal Technology will become part of the ECC family of companies serving the stormwater containment market.

VANCOUVER, Wash. , May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Containment Corporation (ECC), a provider serving the fast-growing stormwater containment market, today announced the acquisition of Marks Metal Technology, an innovative metal fabricator based in Clackamas, Oregon. Marks Metals was established in 1946 by John Marks in a barn on his family's farm. Renamed Marks Metal Technology (MMT) in 1997, the family-owned company has grown to be one of the industry leaders in metal fabrication, processing and precast concrete forming. ECC, which announced its formation in October 2022 as a collaboration between Superior Concrete and National Precast, will continue MMT's tradition of technical excellence, maintaining the staff and operations in the company's 49,000 square foot facility in the heart of the Portland, Oregon market.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have MMT become part of our ECC brand of companies," said Ron Sparks, CEO, Environmental Containment Corporation. "With their leadership in precast concrete forming, MMT will further strengthen our offerings, bringing in yet another essential component of the supply chain for the stormwater industry."

"Our employees have always been the cornerstone of our business, while embracing cutting edge technology and continually developing our expertise to encompass innovative processes and methods have been the keys to our success," said David Marks, President/CEO of Marks Metal Technology. "Joining forces with ECC and their family of companies will further MMT's success and broaden our reach into the stormwater industry."

ECC offers a comprehensive solution for stormwater containment, with cast-in-place detention vaults, precast ponds, and precast vaults. Their unique Hybrid Vault comprehensive solution also includes complete, permit-ready sealed structural drawings and calculations, manufacturing, delivery and final site installation.

About Environmental Containment Corporation
Environmental Containment is one of the largest stormwater runoff containment companies in the Pacific Northwest. Providing solutions since 1994, National Precast and Superior Concrete officially joined forces in 2022 to form Environmental Containment Corporation (ECC), offering cast-in-place detention vaults, precast ponds, and precast vaults, all of which come with trusted installation. Visit www.envcontainment.com or call 360-904-0199.

Media Contacts
Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc.

Jennifer Allen Newton
+1 503-805-7540
jennifer(at)bluehousecg(dot)com

Anne Schneider
+1 503-780-3471
annes(at)bluehousecg(dot)com

SOURCE Environmental Containment Corporation

