Environmental Designs Joins Forces with Denver Broncos on Stadium Landscape Services

Award-Winning Landscape Firm Brings its Expertise to Enhance the Fan Experience and Stadium Environment

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Designs, a leading landscape architecture, construction, and maintenance firm serving the Denver region for more than 35 years, is proud to announce its designation as the official landscaper of Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos. As a subsidiary of Monarch Landscape Companies, Environmental Designs provides comprehensive landscape design, installation, and ongoing maintenance services for Empower Field at Mile High. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to excellence, community, and creating an exceptional game-day environment for fans.

"Environmental Designs has been deeply rooted in the Denver community for more than 35 years, so partnering with the Broncos is a natural fit," said Brian Helgoe, CEO of Monarch Landscape Companies. "The Broncos are an iconic part of Colorado's identity, and with Environmental Designs' history of delivering award-winning design, construction, and maintenance across the region, this partnership reflects the strength of two homegrown Colorado institutions coming together to enhance the fan experience."

Environmental Designs' partnership with Empower Field at Mile High is rooted in a longstanding history of landscape care and enhancements. Following Monarch Landscape Companies' acquisition of both Environmental Designs and SaBell's Snow and Lawn Service, the team brings together decades of expertise. Historically for more than 13 years, SaBell's has overseen the stadium's outdoor environment, maintaining its trees and foliage, while installing landscape boulders and concrete planters that elevate the fan experience.

To commemorate the announcement, Environmental Designs will host a partnership event on Friday, September 26. The event will honor the many individuals whose expertise and dedication made this partnership possible, while highlighting the accomplishments of the Environmental Designs team in elevating the stadium's landscape. For more information on Environmental Designs and their services, please visit https://www.environmentaldesigns.com.

About Environmental Designs

As Colorado's premier custom landscape architecture and design firm, Environmental Designs is honored to help bring their clients' dreams to life through award-winning creations. And Environmental Designs still approach every new challenge with the same dedication, attention to detail, and quality service as they have since 1989. They offer a wide range of residential and commercial services as well as tree care throughout the Denver region. Environmental Designs is a subsidiary of Monarch Landscape Companies, a visionary leader in commercial landscaping that provides highly proactive commercial landscaping services across the United States.

SOURCE Monarch Landscape Companies