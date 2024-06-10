Environmental Disinfection Robot Market size is set to grow by USD 1.11 billion from 2024-2028, Changes in cleaning protocols to prevent hais to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global environmental disinfection robot market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.11 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 41.48% during the forecast period. Changes in cleaning protocols to prevent hais is driving market growth, with a trend towards innovations in deployment models. However, threat from alternative products poses a challenge. Key market players include Akara Robotics Ltd., Altoros Americas LLC, Ecolab Inc., Fetch Robotics Inc., Finsen Technologies Ltd., Green Instruments AS, Mediland Enterprise Corp., MetraLabs GmbH, MTR Corp. Ltd., OTSAW Digital Pte Ltd., PDI Inc., Regency Robotics Inc, Shanghai Kinlong Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., SKYTRON LLC, Steriliz LLC, Surfacide, The Clorox Co., TMI Robotics Technology Co. Ltd., UVC Cleaning Systems Inc., and Xenex Disinfection Services LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global environmental disinfection robot market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Technology (UV-C and HPV), Type (Autonomous mobile robots and Automated guided robots), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Akara Robotics Ltd., Altoros Americas LLC, Ecolab Inc., Fetch Robotics Inc., Finsen Technologies Ltd., Green Instruments AS, Mediland Enterprise Corp., MetraLabs GmbH, MTR Corp. Ltd., OTSAW Digital Pte Ltd., PDI Inc., Regency Robotics Inc, Shanghai Kinlong Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., SKYTRON LLC, Steriliz LLC, Surfacide, The Clorox Co., TMI Robotics Technology Co. Ltd., UVC Cleaning Systems Inc., and Xenex Disinfection Services LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The environmental disinfection robot market is experiencing growth due to the adoption of the Robotics as a Service (RaaS) model. This business model allows end-users to lease robots on a monthly or hourly basis, reducing upfront costs. Vendors offer refurbished robots for budget-conscious customers and provide maintenance and upgrades. Cloud computing technology enables real-time remote monitoring, enhancing offerings. RaaS and related technologies are driving market expansion, particularly in developing countries.

The Environmental Disinfection Robot market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for automated disinfection solutions. Decision-makers are turning to these robots for their ability to effectively disinfect spaces, particularly in the healthcare, hospitality, and industrial sectors. Chemicals, ultraviolet light, and robots are key components of these systems. The use of disinfectants and ultraviolet technology is essential for fighting against bacteria and viruses.

Robots offer the advantage of consistency and efficiency, making them a valuable investment for businesses looking to maintain clean and safe environments. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies is enhancing the capabilities of these robots, making them even more effective in disinfection tasks. The market for these robots is expected to continue growing as the need for automated disinfection solutions becomes more prevalent.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The environmental disinfection robot market faces challenges from the availability of alternative products, particularly UV devices. Companies provide options with safety features, data analytics, short cycle times, and user-friendliness. Notable alternatives include Nevoas Nimbus with atomized hypochlorous acid and advanced 3D modeling, HealthySole Plus for shoe sole disinfection, and Indigo-Clean with continuous environmental disinfection technology. These solutions hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Environmental Disinfection Robot market faces several challenges. Disinfection technologies, such as UV-C and disinfectant mists, require precise application to ensure effectiveness. Robots must navigate complex environments and adapt to various surfaces. Integration of sensors and AI for object recognition and avoidance is essential.

Cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency are key considerations. Regulations and safety standards must be met. Proper training and maintenance are necessary for optimal performance. Robots must be able to work in teams or collaborate with other systems for larger projects. Overall, the market demands advanced technologies and innovative solutions to address these challenges.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Technology 1.1 UV-C

1.2 HPV Type 2.1 Autonomous mobile robots

2.2 Automated guided robots Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 UV-C- The Environmental Disinfection Robot Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for automated solutions in maintaining clean and hygienic environments. These robots utilize advanced technologies such as UV-C light, hydrogen peroxide, and ozone to eliminate bacteria and viruses. Companies are investing in this sector to enhance their offerings and cater to various industries like healthcare, food processing, and education. The market is expected to continue expanding as the need for efficient and effective disinfection methods becomes more crucial.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Environmental Disinfection Robot Market encompasses the use of advanced technologies, such as Ultraviolet-disinfection robots, in the disinfection of inanimate surfaces in various environments. These robots employ Ultraviolet (UV) irradiation, specifically UVC, to eliminate bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms. Traditional surface disinfectants have long been utilized for cleaning efforts, but the automation offered by UV Disinfection robots provides numerous benefits.

These benefits include the ability to disinfect hard-to-reach areas and operate continuously without the need for cleaning staff. UV Disinfection robots are increasingly being adopted in healthcare environments, as well as airports, shopping malls, and other public spaces. The advanced disinfection practices offered by these autonomous machines are crucial in mitigating the spread of infectious droplets, respiratory droplets, and aerosol particles.

Market Research Overview

The Environmental Disinfection Robot Market encompasses advanced robotic systems designed for effective disinfection of various environments, including hospitals, laboratories, and public spaces. These robots utilize technologies such as ultraviolet (UV) disinfection, hydrogen peroxide vapor, and other disinfecting agents to eliminate bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms.

They are equipped with sensors and mapping capabilities to ensure thorough coverage and are often autonomous or semi-autonomous for efficient operation. The market for these robots is driven by the increasing demand for automated disinfection solutions in response to global health concerns and the need for enhanced sanitation in various industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Technology

UV-C



HPV

Type

Autonomous Mobile Robots



Automated Guided Robots

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio