Environmental disinfection robot market size to grow by USD 531.72 million from 2022 to 2027, Growth from UV-C segment will be significant | Impact of US Bank Failures 2023 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global environmental disinfection robot market size is estimated to grow by USD 531.72 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.88% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The market has been segmented by technology (UV-C and HPV) and type (autonomous mobile robots and automated guided robots). The UV-C segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The UV-C light is effective against pathogens due to its intensity. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as changing protocols by hospitals and investments by advanced technologies. During the forecast period, vendors are expected to incorporate various technologies, including advanced motion sensors and real-time analytical support to track the number of pathogens. Take action now and gain valuable insights into the impact of the US crisis with our comprehensive analysis report - Talk to us

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2023-2027

Changes in cleaning protocols to prevent HAIs (Healthcare-Associated Infections) are driving the market growth. The protocols are being changed due to factors such as the increase in awareness about the harmful effects of HAIs. These infections can spread from patients, visitors, hospital equipment, surroundings, and hospital staff. They mainly occur during admission, examination, treatment, or rehabilitation. Healthcare facilities mainly rely on products such as disinfectants for terminal cleaning. They are modifying their cleaning protocols to prevent HAIs. Hence, the use of environmental disinfection robots is increasing among healthcare facilities.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Environmental disinfection robot market - Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global environmental disinfection robot market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global environmental disinfection robot market.

APAC is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Europe is another region that offers significant growth opportunities to vendors. The rising demand for healthcare facilities and the increasing investments in new technologies to improve operational efficiency are driving the growth of the market in the region. Some vendors are focusing on raising funds for the development of environmental disinfection robots. For instance, in December 2019 , Blue Ocean Robotics announced that it had raised about USD 12 million from Danish investors. These factors will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Environmental disinfection robot market – Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Integration and training-related services are leading trends in the market.

are leading trends in the market. Vendors are collaborating with end-users to come up with disinfection protocols by considering various parameters such as room layout, patient turnover, and types of pathogens.

They also provide additional services such as preventive maintenance calls and replacement of parts.

In addition, vendors are taking initiatives to educate communities about the need to reduce HAIs.

Moreover, they are training hospitals in HAI reduction techniques.

These factors are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

False advertising claims are challenging market growth.

are challenging market growth. Vendors have made many claims about the effectiveness of environmental disinfection robots against pathogens.

However, various independent peer-reviewed research papers have discredited such claims.

Therefore, testing and documentation processes associated with disinfection technologies should be efficient.

Standardization in testing should be maintained to prevent inconsistency in testing techniques and ensure easy comparison between different products.

These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on market trends and challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this environmental disinfection robot market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the environmental disinfection robot market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the environmental disinfection robot market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the environmental disinfection robot market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of environmental disinfection robot market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The mobile robot charging station market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.08% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 358.94 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (industrial and commercial), type (stand-alone chargers and multi-robot chargers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The cleaning robot market size is expected to increase by USD 13.29 billion from 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the cleaning robot market segmentation by type (personal cleaning robot and professional cleaning robot) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 531.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.08 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Akara Robotics Ltd., Altoros Americas LLC, Ecolab Inc., Fetch Robotics Inc., Finsen Technologies Ltd., Green Instruments AS, Mediland Enterprise Corp., MetraLabs GmbH, MTR Corp. Ltd., OTSAW Digital Pte Ltd, Professional Disposables International Inc., Regency Robotics Inc, Shanghai Kinlong Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., SKYTRON LLC, Steriliz LLC, Surfacide, The Clorox Co., TMI Robotics Technology Co. Ltd., UVC Cleaning Systems Inc., and Xenex Disinfection Services LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global environmental disinfection robot market 20017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global environmental disinfection robot market 20017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By technology Segment Analysis 20017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By technology Segment 20017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By type Segment Analysis 20017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By type Segment 20017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 20017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 20017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 20017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 20017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

6.3 UV-C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on UV-C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on UV-C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on UV-C - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on UV-C - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 HPV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on HPV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on HPV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on HPV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on HPV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Autonomous mobile robots - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Autonomous mobile robots - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Autonomous mobile robots - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Autonomous mobile robots - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Autonomous mobile robots - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Automated guided robots - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Automated guided robots - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Automated guided robots - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Automated guided robots - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Automated guided robots - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Akara Robotics Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Akara Robotics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Akara Robotics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Akara Robotics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Altoros Americas LLC

Exhibit 111: Altoros Americas LLC - Overview



Exhibit 112: Altoros Americas LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Altoros Americas LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Ecolab Inc.

Exhibit 114: Ecolab Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Ecolab Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Ecolab Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Ecolab Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Ecolab Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Finsen Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Finsen Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Finsen Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Finsen Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Green Instruments AS

Exhibit 122: Green Instruments AS - Overview



Exhibit 123: Green Instruments AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Green Instruments AS - Key offerings

12.8 Mediland Enterprise Corp.

Exhibit 125: Mediland Enterprise Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Mediland Enterprise Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Mediland Enterprise Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 MetraLabs GmbH

Exhibit 128: MetraLabs GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 129: MetraLabs GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: MetraLabs GmbH - Key offerings

12.10 OTSAW Digital Pte Ltd

Exhibit 131: OTSAW Digital Pte Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 132: OTSAW Digital Pte Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: OTSAW Digital Pte Ltd - Key offerings

12.11 Professional Disposables International Inc.

Exhibit 134: Professional Disposables International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Professional Disposables International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Professional Disposables International Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Regency Robotics Inc

Exhibit 137: Regency Robotics Inc - Overview



Exhibit 138: Regency Robotics Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Regency Robotics Inc - Key offerings

12.13 Steriliz LLC

Exhibit 140: Steriliz LLC - Overview



Exhibit 141: Steriliz LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Steriliz LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Surfacide

Exhibit 143: Surfacide - Overview



Exhibit 144: Surfacide - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Surfacide - Key offerings

12.15 The Clorox Co.

Exhibit 146: The Clorox Co. - Overview



Exhibit 147: The Clorox Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: The Clorox Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: The Clorox Co. - Segment focus

12.16 TMI Robotics Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: TMI Robotics Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: TMI Robotics Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: TMI Robotics Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Xenex Disinfection Services LLC

Exhibit 153: Xenex Disinfection Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 154: Xenex Disinfection Services LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Xenex Disinfection Services LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 156: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 157: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 158: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 159: Research methodology



Exhibit 160: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 161: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 162: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/environmental-disinfection-robotmarket

SOURCE Technavio