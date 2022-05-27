Environmental Disinfection Robot Market Size to Grow by USD 7.71 billion | Technavio

Request a Sample Report to know about the contribution of each segment of the environmental disinfection robot market

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Innovations in deployment models are a trend in the market.

Changes in cleaning protocols to prevent hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are driving the environmental disinfection robot market growth. However, factors such as the threat from alternative products may challenge the market growth.

61% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 42.67%.

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Scope

The environmental disinfection robot market report covers the following areas:

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Blue Ocean Robotics, Ecolab Inc., Finsen Technologies Ltd., Mediland Enterprise Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., Steriliz LLC, STERIS Plc, Surfacide, The Clorox Co., and Xenex Disinfection Services LLC are some of the major market participants.

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist environmental disinfection robot market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the environmental disinfection robot market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the environmental disinfection robot market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of environmental disinfection robot market vendors

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 40.53% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 42.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 61% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blue Ocean Robotics, Ecolab Inc., Finsen Technologies Ltd., Mediland Enterprise Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., Steriliz LLC, STERIS Plc, Surfacide, The Clorox Co., and Xenex Disinfection Services LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology

5.3 UV-C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: UV-C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: UV-C - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 HPV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: HPV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: HPV - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Blue Ocean Robotics

10.4 Ecolab Inc.

Exhibit 47: Ecolab Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Ecolab Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Ecolab Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 50: Ecolab Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Ecolab Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Finsen Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Finsen Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Finsen Technologies Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Finsen Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Mediland Enterprise Corp.

Exhibit 55: Mediland Enterprise Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Mediland Enterprise Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Mediland Enterprise Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Professional Disposables International Inc.

Exhibit 58: Professional Disposables International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Professional Disposables International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Professional Disposables International Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Steriliz LLC

Exhibit 61: Steriliz LLC - Overview



Exhibit 62: Steriliz LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Steriliz LLC - Key offerings

10.9 STERIS Plc

Exhibit 64: STERIS Plc - Overview



Exhibit 65: STERIS Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 66: STERIS Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: STERIS Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Surfacide

Exhibit 68: Surfacide - Overview



Exhibit 69: Surfacide - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Surfacide - Key offerings

10.11 The Clorox Co.

Exhibit 71: The Clorox Co. - Overview



Exhibit 72: The Clorox Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: The Clorox Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: The Clorox Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Xenex Disinfection Services LLC

Exhibit 75: Xenex Disinfection Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 76: Xenex Disinfection Services LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Xenex Disinfection Services LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 79: Research Methodology



Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 81: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations

