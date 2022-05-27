Environmental Disinfection Robot Market Size to Grow by USD 7.71 billion | Technavio

May 27, 2022, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The environmental disinfection robot market has been segmented by technology (UV-C and HPV) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The UV-C segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities are changing their cleaning protocols and investing in advanced technologies to protect themselves from HAIs. This, in turn, will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
The environmental disinfection robot market is expected to grow by USD 7.71 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 40.53%, according to Technavio Research. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
Innovations in deployment models are a trend in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
Changes in cleaning protocols to prevent hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are driving the environmental disinfection robot market growth. However, factors such as the threat from alternative products may challenge the market growth.
- How big is the North American market?
61% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
- What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 42.67%.
Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Scope
The environmental disinfection robot market report covers the following areas:
- Environmental Disinfection Robot Market Size
- Environmental Disinfection Robot Market Trends
- Environmental Disinfection Robot Market Industry Analysis
Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Blue Ocean Robotics, Ecolab Inc., Finsen Technologies Ltd., Mediland Enterprise Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., Steriliz LLC, STERIS Plc, Surfacide, The Clorox Co., and Xenex Disinfection Services LLC are some of the major market participants.
Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist environmental disinfection robot market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the environmental disinfection robot market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the environmental disinfection robot market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of environmental disinfection robot market vendors
|
Environmental Disinfection Robot Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 40.53%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 7.71 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
42.67
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 61%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Blue Ocean Robotics, Ecolab Inc., Finsen Technologies Ltd., Mediland Enterprise Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., Steriliz LLC, STERIS Plc, Surfacide, The Clorox Co., and Xenex Disinfection Services LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
