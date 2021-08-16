Environmental Disinfection Robot Market to grow at almost 41% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Changes in cleaning protocols to prevent HAIs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The environmental disinfection robot market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market is segmented as below:

Technology

UV-C



HPV

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the environmental disinfection robot market in the industrial machinery industry include Blue Ocean Robotics, Ecolab Inc., Finsen Technologies Ltd., Mediland Enterprise Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., Steriliz LLC, STERIS Plc, Surfacide, The Clorox Co., and Xenex Disinfection Services LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market size

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market trends

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market industry analysis

The environmental disinfection robot market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The reduction in component and software costs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, threats from alternative products will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the environmental disinfection robot market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist environmental disinfection robot market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the environmental disinfection robot market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the environmental disinfection robot market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of environmental disinfection robot market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

UV-C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

HPV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Blue Ocean Robotics

Ecolab Inc.

Finsen Technologies Ltd.

Mediland Enterprise Corp.

Professional Disposables International Inc.

Steriliz LLC

STERIS Plc

Surfacide

The Clorox Co.

Xenex Disinfection Services LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio