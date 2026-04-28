Environmental DNA Market worth $5.61 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The environmental DNA market is projected to grow from USD 1.63 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 5.61 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Environmental DNA Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 1.63 billion

USD 1.63 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.61 billion

USD 5.61 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 10.2%

Environmental DNA Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for 57.07% revenue share in 2025.

The instruments & platforms segment is expected to lead the environmental DNA market during the forecast period.

The air segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

The qPCR segment accounted for 42.08% of the environmental DNA market in 2025.

The biodiversity monitoring segment is expected to capture a large share during the forecast period.

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The environmental DNA market is growing steadily as more organizations use molecular methods for faster and more accurate environmental monitoring. It is used in areas such as biodiversity tracking, invasive species detection, conservation work, water quality testing, and climate impact studies. Demand is rising as eDNA offers a simple and non-invasive option compared to traditional methods. It allows species detection from small traces of DNA found in water, soil, and sediment. Adoption is increasing across research institutes, environmental agencies, and industries like aquaculture. Ongoing improvements in PCR, sequencing technologies, and data analysis tools are supporting this shift. The market is also being driven by stricter biodiversity protection rules and increased research funding. At the same time, standard workflows are making eDNA easier to use at scale. As competition increases, the focus is moving toward delivering reliable data, faster results, and complete solutions that cover the full process from sample collection to final output.

By type of solution, the services segment accounts for a significant share.

The services segment, which includes sample collection and fieldwork, laboratory analysis, sequencing, bioinformatics, data interpretation, and end-to-end project studies, holds a significant share in the environmental DNA market. This is mainly because it offers complete, ready-to-use solutions. Many users, including environmental agencies, research institutes, and companies, prefer services as they avoid the need to build in-house expertise or invest in complex lab setups. These services cover the full workflow. It starts with sample collection in the field and moves through lab testing and sequencing, ending with clear data outputs and reports. This makes it possible to handle large and complex monitoring projects. Lab and sequencing services ensure accurate species detection, while bioinformatics and data interpretation turn raw data into useful insights. End-to-end project support also helps clients manage the entire study in a structured way. Demand is rising with the need for large-scale biodiversity monitoring, regulatory compliance, and environmental impact assessments. Service providers also offer consistency, standard methods, and faster turnaround, which are important for time-sensitive projects.

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By detection method, the metabarcoding segment is estimated to maintain strong growth.

The metabarcoding segment is expected to maintain strong growth in the environmental DNA market, mainly due to its ability to detect multiple species from a single sample. Unlike targeted methods such as qPCR, which focus on one species at a time, metabarcoding uses high-throughput sequencing to study mixed DNA and identify many organisms together. This makes it useful for broad biodiversity assessments across both water and land ecosystems. It is widely used in biodiversity monitoring, ecosystem studies, and environmental impact assessments, where understanding overall species composition is important. It can detect fish, plants, microorganisms, and other taxa in one analysis, giving a more complete ecological picture. Growth is supported by improvements in sequencing technologies, lower costs, and better reference databases. At the same time, advances in data analysis tools and standard methods are improving consistency.

Based on region, Europe holds a substantial share.

Europe accounts for a substantial share of the environmental DNA market, shaped by strict environmental oversight and regular monitoring requirements. Frameworks such as the EU Water Framework Directive and the EU Biodiversity Strategy require ongoing assessment of water bodies and ecosystems, which has supported the use of eDNA as a practical monitoring tool. Use of eDNA is already integrated into the work of public agencies, research groups, and environmental service providers. It is applied in river and lake monitoring, invasive species tracking, and ecological status evaluations. Countries including the UK, Germany, France, and the Nordic region show consistent activity, supported by established research systems. Environmental funding across the region remains consistent, with universities, regulators, and private players continuing to work closely on monitoring projects. This ongoing coordination has, over time, helped bring more alignment in testing approaches and improved the reliability of results. In parallel, the region has access to established laboratory networks and experienced service providers, which makes it easier to handle larger and more complex studies.

Top Companies in the Environmental DNA Market

The report profiles key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA (Switzerland), NatureMetrics (UK), EnviroDNA (Australia), EDNAtec (Canada), SPYGEN (France), ID-GENE ecodiagnostics Ltd. (France), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Stantec (Canada), Applied Genomics (UK), AllGenetics (Spain), and Jonah Ventures (US).

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Environmental Testing Market by Sample (Wastewater/Effluent, Soil & Sediments, Water, Air), Technology, Tested Material (Microbial Contamination, Organic Compounds, Inorganic Compounds, Residues, Solids), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

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