Environmental Energy Corp Joins Albireo Energy

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building automation and energy services provider Albireo Energy, LLC ("Albireo Energy") today announced the addition of Environmental Energy Corporation ("EEC") to its already thriving New York division. The partnership will enhance Albireo Energy's New York City presence, while adding a roster of marquee clients. EEC will operate as part of the New York division of Albireo Energy and report through Albireo's existing leadership.

Founded in 1983, Environmental Energy Corporation is a well-respected certified Schneider representative serving New York City and its metro area with an impressive list of long-standing client relationships. Using Schneider products, along with a dedicated and skilled team, EEC provides building comfort, efficiency and integrated solutions to a variety of complex projects.

"Last year we significantly increased our presence in the Greater New York City region and the EEC acquisition furthers our growth ambition in this very key market," said Phil Rogers, CEO of Albireo Energy. "The addition of the EEC team compliments our overall value-added offerings of sustainable energy savings and solutions which we provide to our clients."

"We are very excited to join Albireo Energy and look forward to fully utilizing the expanded platform of products, services and technologies that this transaction will enable us to provide in supporting our customers," said Robert Estabrook, President of EEC. "We also see this as a great opportunity for our employees and customers to benefit from the expanded scale and growth opportunities that will come along with joining an industry leader in smart building solutions."

About Albireo Energy

Albireo Energy provides building automation and integration solutions and energy services to commercial and institutional buildings nationally. Their solutions and services help building owners and managers improve efficiency and reduce operational costs while improving comfort for tenants. Through its operating divisions, Albireo Energy has a history of providing exceptional solutions to mission critical facilities such as data centers, labs, military installations, and hospitals. For more information, visit www.AlbireoEnergy.com.

About Environmental Energy Corporation

Founded in 1983, Environmental Energy Corporation (EEC) provides building automation and systems integration services to commercial buildings and universities throughout the Greater New York City region. They offer controls to operate and maintain variable air volume systems, heating and air conditioning ventilation, and security and access control.

Contact: Jessica Seward

Director of Marketing

302-368-0443

jseward@albireoenergy.com

SOURCE Albireo Energy

