Environmental Factors and Advancements in Immunotherapies Propel Growth of Global Allergy Treatment Market to 2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Allergy Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global allergy treatment market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of different kinds of allergies among populations across the globe. According to a report published by Food Allergy Research & Education in 2020, estimated that around 32 million residents in the United States have food allergies.

Additionally, the growing use of over-the-counter medications and the increasing popularity of self-medication is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global allergy treatment market. Besides, the growing popularity of immunotherapy for the treatment of different allergies is further expected to support market growth.

Furthermore, the growing geriatric population across the globe is expected to increase the demand for different allergy treatments. The elderly population has a weaker immune system and is more susceptible to different kinds of allergies, thereby increasing the demand for different treatment options for the treatment of various allergies.

Rising Pollution Levels

Increasing indoor and outdoor pollution is leading to an increase in the prevalence of asthma and different allergic disorders of the respiratory tract. In 2019, around 7.8% population in the United States had asthma. This, in turn, is expected to spur the market growth through 2027.

Additionally, air pollution can aggravate the symptoms of allergic rhinitides, such as headaches, blocked or runny noses, itchy or watery eyes, and sleep disturbances. Also, studies suggest that different eye allergies can be caused due to presence of different pollutants in indoor and outdoor air. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for treatments specific to the allergies caused due to pollution.

Development of Immunotherapies for the Treatment of Allergies

One of the key trends revolutionizing the allergy treatment market is the development of different types of immunotherapies. Various biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, along with different academic & research institutions across the globe are investing in research & development activities for developing immunotherapies for the treatment of different allergies.

For instance, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is developing an investigational biologic immunotherapy drug, AR101, for the treatment of peanut allergy. According, to clinicaltrials.gov, as of September 2022, there are around 364 allergy immunotherapy studies under different phases of development worldwide. This, in turn, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global allergy treatment market.

Companies Mentioned

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Sanofi SA
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Leti Pharma GmbH
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • ALK-Abello AS

Market Segmentation

By Type:

  • Eye Allergy
  • Food Allergy
  • Skin Allergy
  • Asthma
  • Rhinitis
  • Others

By Treatment:

  • Anti-Allergy Medications
  • Immunotherapy

By Route of Administration:

  • Oral
  • Inhalers
  • Intranasal
  • Others

By Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94sb03

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Aquaculture Genetics and Breeding Industry Report 2023-2029: Sustainable Solutions Enabling Responsible Seafood Production Spurs Market Growth

Europe to Lead the Global Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis with a Highly Developed Renewable Energy Market to 2032

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.