Environmental Leader Recognizes Call2Recycle as a Top Product of the Year Award Winner

ATLANTA, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Product & Project Awards recently awarded Call2Recycle®, North America's first and largest consumer battery recycling and stewardship program, with a Top Product of the Year Award for its Flame Retardant Box liner. These awards recognize excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, or in projects implemented by companies that improve environmental/energy management while increasing the bottom line.

"The judges were impressed by the quality of submissions for this year's award programs," said Tim Hermes, vice president & group publisher of Environmental Leader. "It's solutions like these that start at the base level of value - safety - and build up to give the user 100% confidence that the product will deliver. Call2Recycle should be proud of this achievement."

Headed by Peter Bussey of LNS Research, scores were determined by a panel of independent judges from: Ball Aerospace, Best Buy, Black Ink Consulting, BSI Group, CandA, Caesars, Consultant Ben Larkey, Harbec, Kellogg, LNS Research, Marriott, Miller Coors, Nike, Novartis, Sears Holdings Corporation, Strategic Sustainable Consulting, Sustridge, Tesla, Wellborn Cabinet and Vincit Group.

"The Flame Retardant Box liner underscores our continued efforts to develop and implement options for the safe collection and transportation of batteries recycled through our program," said Tim Michaels, managing director of operations for Call2Recycle, Inc. "We're honored to receive this recognition, which speaks to our mission of responsibly managing end-of-life batteries on behalf of our corporate stewards."

About Call2Recycle, Inc.

Call2Recycle, Inc., is committed to protecting and preserving the environment through collecting and recycling consumer batteries and cellphones. Founded in 1994, the not-for-profit organization works on behalf of stakeholders to provide its battery recycling program to consumers across the U.S. and Canada. Visit call2recycle.org. Follow at Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today

Since 2006, Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today's websites and daily email newsletters have provided the definitive and objective voice in reporting on business-related energy, environmental, sustainability, and energy and energy management issues. Visit: www.environmentalleader.com/ or www.energymanagertoday.com/

About the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Product & Project Awards

In its sixth year, the Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards recognize excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, or in corporate projects that improved environmental, sustainability or energy management and increased the bottom line. It is a five-point rating system designed to offer companies feedback and recognition. Third-party judges came from the following companies: Ball Aerospace, Best Buy, Black Ink Consulting, BSI Group, CandA, Caesars, Consultant Ben Larkey, Harbec, Kellogg, LNS Research, Marriott, Miller Coors, Nike, Novartis, Sears Holdings Corporation, Strategic Sustainable Consulting, Sustridge, Tesla, Wellborn Cabinet, and Vincit Group. For a complete list of winners, visit www.environmentalleader.com/ or www.energymanagertoday.com/

