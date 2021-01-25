Environmental Lights Announces Brad Tedder as New CEO

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced they have named Brad Tedder as CEO.

Founded in 2006, Environmental Lights was built with a focus on engineering quality solutions and providing excellent customer service. Brad Tedder brings extensive experience in both areas and will lead Environmental Lights into its next phase of growth.

"Environmental lights is an excellent company with great people. I am excited about the new product and market expansion initiatives that we will be launching early this year. I look forward to working with our team, suppliers and customers," said Brad Tedder, CEO of Environmental Lights.

Environmental Lights plans to expand into new markets as well as extend their footprint with strategic product offerings that complement their current solutions. They will start the year with the launch of the REVI downlighting product family and the expansion of their China supply chain capabilities.

"We are excited to have Brad joining our team. I'm confident that his expertise will help further drive our expansion," said Jordan Brooks, President of Environmental Lights.

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for eight years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming and audio visual integration (A/V).

Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.

