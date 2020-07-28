Environmental Lights Announces Development Partnership and Entry into Low Voltage Downlighting for the A/V Industry

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in linear LED lighting solutions, has entered into a strategic development agreement with Evolve Technologies and WOW Media to accelerate adoption of a new comprehensive low voltage downlighting product line to the A/V industry.

Environmental Lights' new low voltage product line is designed specifically for A/V integrators, to enable them to specify and install low voltage downlighting. This control agnostic system will feature remote, class 2 power distribution capable of driving multiple fixtures from independent, programmable channels. It will be easy to install and enable A/V integrators to add downlighting to their offerings.

Evolve Technologies and WOW Media bring a proven record of success with lighting installations and in-depth knowledge of the high-end A/V market. They will be consulting on how to best develop the new low voltage downlighting products including sharing deep insights on best practices for design, specification, selling and installation.

"We are excited to be working with Evolve and WOW to bring these new products to the A/V market," says Jordan Brooks, President, Environmental Lights. "Their understanding of integrator pain points and expertise with installations has helped us develop an incredible product line that empowers A/V integrators to "own the ceiling"!"

"The new Environmental Lights downlighting creates revenue opportunities for A/V integrators and has the potential to increase their sales in all AV product categories," says Luis Rodriguez, Vice President, WOW Media. "The quality of Environmental Lights' products and their commitment to helping integrators is unmatched in the A/V industry", added Josh Little, Partner at Evolve Technologies.

"Environmental Lights has always focused on our customers when designing products. Josh and Luis are insightful thought leaders in their industry as well as expert technicians," says Jamison Day, CEO of Environmental Lights. "We are excited to couple our knowledge of LED lighting with their years of practical experience to offer products that both end-users and integrators will love."

Low voltage power supply options will include multi-channel drivers for high lumen and lower, lumen residential applications. A variety of lighting fixtures will also be available including commercial high-bays and pendants as well as residential recessed fixtures with multiple trim options.

Commercial and residential product options will be included in the new product line. Products will begin shipping in fall 2020.

Product Line Features

Low voltage downlighting solutions

Remote power management

Control agnostic

Class 2 and UL Listed

Easy to install

Commercial and residential options

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for seven years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming and audio-visual integration.

Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.



About Evolve Technologies

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Evolve Technologies specializes in creative solutions that complement your home's design while enhancing your lifestyle. The integration firm creates design-focused lighting, audio-visual, and automation systems for luxury homes in the DFW area. Led by three industry specialists, Evolve Technologies is guided by the principle that smart homes should be both beautiful and functional.

About WOW Media

WOW Media is an industry leader in lighting, networking, security and automation solutions for Massachusetts, Rhode Island and islands (Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, Block Island) markets. We put you in control: whether electronics, appliances, surveillance and more, all at the touch of a button. With 60 years combined of industry experience, we know that the most successful projects combine outstanding design with comfort and convenience. We deliver and install all products for a seamless finish with user-friendly, touch-screen technology.

Media Contacts:

Michael Krupinsky

Vice President of Marketing

Environmental Lights

[email protected]

Josh Allred

Partner

Evolve Technologies

[email protected]

Luis Rodriguez

Partner

WOW Media

[email protected]



Gregory Morales

Partner

WOW Media

[email protected]

