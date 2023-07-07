Environmental Lights Announces the Acquisition of City Theatrical

Two leading scenic market lighting brands unite to expand reach and product offerings.

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced that it has acquired City Theatrical, Inc and City Theatrical, Ltd (UK). The acquisition continues Environmental Lights' growth trajectory as it expands its footprint and product offerings in the scenic market.

City Theatrical's revolutionary Multiverse wireless DMX/RDM system can broadcast as many as 10 universes of DMX data from a single Multiverse Transmitter, while producing less radio energy than present-day single universe systems. The City Theatrical Team

City Theatrical, based in Carlstadt, New Jersey, has been servicing the scenic and theatrical markets for over 37 years. Its Multiverse© Wireless DMX technology is widely accepted as the standard in live performance globally, serving both Broadway and West End theatrical productions.

"Environmental Lights is focused on being the lighting leader in each of our core verticals. The acquisition of City Theatrical combines two strong businesses in the scenic market under one roof, positioning us as the clear leader," said Brad Tedder, CEO of Environmental Lights.

"City Theatrical has established itself as a premier brand delivering innovative solutions and top-tier service and is a natural complement to Environmental Lights," added Jordan Brooks, President of Environmental Lights.

The acquisition of City Theatrical solidifies Environmental Lights' position as a leading entertainment lighting supplier and presents a dynamic upside for customers of both companies.

"Our combined customers will benefit as both companies integrate their product portfolio and increase their global reach from domestic West Coast, East Coast, and European locations while providing an expanded product offering that is unmatched in the marketplace," said Al Crawford, General Manager of City Theatrical.

City Theatrical will continue business under the City Theatrical brand as part of the Environmental Lights family, and City Theatrical's executive leadership and team will remain unchanged.

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America eight years in a row. Their work transforms environments in an array of industries, including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming, and residential and commercial construction.

Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.

About City Theatrical

City Theatrical invents, manufactures, and customizes unique lighting accessories for the entertainment and architectural industries and is the winner of 40+ product and business awards. Founded in 1986, City Theatrical has offices in Carlstadt, New Jersey, and London, England. Their products include the multi-award-winning DMXcat® Multi-Function Test Tool, Multiverse® Wireless DMX/RDM system, QolorFLEX® brand of professional LED linear lighting, and professional lighting software Moving Light Assistant™. They also offer an extensive catalog of entertainment and architectural lighting beam control accessories and hardware.

