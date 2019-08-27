Environmental Lights Announces Ultra-Bright LiteLinks LED Light Bars

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced the launch of LiteLinks LED Light Bars.

LiteLinks LED Light Bars are a new modular solution for display and accent lighting which enables users to create UL Listed lighting applications quickly. They feature built-in diffusers that run to the edge of each light bar and provide seamless lighting with no gaps, even on corners.

"When engineering LiteLinks, our primary goal was to deliver a lighting solution that evenly distributes light across connections without light gaps or hot spots. We are excited about LiteLinks because of their seamless illumination and wide range of options for customization," stated President Jordan Brooks.

LiteLinks join together without soldering or using separate connectors. Simply remove the end caps and connect LiteLinks together in your desired configuration. Integrated mounting magnets simplify the installation process and save time in the field.

LiteLinks LED Light Bars are available in lengths of 100mm and 300mm. They are offered in a range of color temperatures, including CCTs of 3,000K; 4,000K and 5,000K. LiteLinks can be linked together to create an uninterrupted run of diffused light up to three meters long.

Product Features

1,500+ lumens per meter

Available in CCTs of 3,000K ; 4,000K and 5,000K

; and Available in lengths of 100mm or 300mm

Magnetic mounting

UL Listed

LiteLinks LED Light Bars are available exclusively on EnvironmentalLights.com. Environmental Lights sales engineers are available to assist customers with project specifications, prototypes and quotes by calling (888) 880-1880 or by emailing sales@environmentallights.com .

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for seven years in a row.

We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries, including retail display, entertainment, exhibit, hospitality and audio visual.

