Environmental Lights Announces Universal Dimming Driver

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced the launch of Universal Dimming Drivers.

Universal Dimming Drivers are full-capacity LED power supplies compatible with phase dimming and 0-10V dimming systems. They operate with an input voltage of 120-277VAC and are an ideal dimming power solution for many commercial lighting applications including audio visual, architectural and hospitality.

Universal Dimming Drivers from Environmental Lights

Universal Dimming Drivers provide users with confidence that they will be able to dim down to 1% without flickering in either phase dimming or 0-10V dimming configurations. They feature an integrated wiring compartment for a streamlined installation and are available in multi-output versions in both 12 and 24VDC.

"We developed Universal Dimming Drivers for our customers who need a power supply that can take the worry out of dimming in installations using phase dimmers or 0-10V dimmers. We listened to their challenges and designed a power supply that functions as a dependable workhorse for them," stated Jordan Brooks, President of Environmental Lights. CEO Jamison Day added, "Universal Dimming Drivers are unique because they eliminate flicker across a wide range of different dimming systems and they can be run at full load."

Product Features

Continuous, flicker-free dimming from 100% to 1%

Integrated wiring compartment

12VDC and 24VDC versions

Available in multiple output configurations

24VDC: 2x96W and 3x96W



12VDC: 3x60W and 5x60W

Accepts 100-277VAC

IP66 rating

Five-year warranty

Universal Dimming Drivers are available exclusively on EnvironmentalLights.com . Environmental Lights sales engineers are available to assist customers with project specifications, prototypes and quotes by calling (888) 880-1880 or by emailing sales@environmentallights.com.

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for seven years in a row.

We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries, including retail display, entertainment, exhibit, hospitality and audio visual.

Media Contact:

Michael Krupinsky

Marketing Director

Environmental Lights

222241@email4pr.com

858-798-9634

