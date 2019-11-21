Environmental Lights Introduces Continuous LED Strip Light

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced the launch of the new Continuous LED Strip Light.

Continuous LED Strip Light is a new style of strip light that utilizes chip on board LEDs to create one diffused line of light. It is ideal for use around reflective surfaces, such as marble floors and countertops, because it eliminates the dots seen with standard SMD LED strip light. It also enables designers to use diffused light in tight spaces where standard channel systems wouldn't be ideal.

"Continuous LED Strip Light is the first UL Listed product of its type," stated Jordan Brooks, President of Environmental Lights. Director of Product Engineering Alicia Cheng added, "Continuous LED Strip Light marks the next big advancement in LED lighting and we are excited to use this technology to help our customers push their lighting designs to the limit."

The LED chips on Continuous LED Strip Light are mounted directly onto the flexible circuit board and covered with phosphor along the length of the flexible strip, creating one continuous line of light when activated. It is easily powered and controlled using compatible 24 VDC controllers and dimmers from Environmental Lights.

Product Features

UL Listed and RoHS

Hotspot-free appearance

Durable, flexible and low profile

Available in CCTs of 2700K , 3000K , 3500K (custom order), 4000K , 5000K and 6500K

24 VDC

Continuous LED Strip Light will be available for purchase in mid-December exclusively on EnvironmentalLights.com. Environmental Lights sales engineers are available to assist customers with project specifications, prototypes and quotes by calling (888) 880-1880 or by emailing sales@environmentallights.com.

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for seven years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries, including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality and casino gaming.

