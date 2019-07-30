Environmental Lights Named as One of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced they have once again been named by the San Diego Business Journal as one of the 100 fastest-growing private companies in the San Diego region. This marks the fourth year Environmental Lights has been included on this list.

The Environmental Lights Team

"Being recognized again as one of the fastest-growing private companies in San Diego is a great honor," said Jamison Day, CEO at Environmental Lights. President Jordan Brooks added, "Sharing a spot on this list for the fourth time is a testament to the strength of our great team and the loyalty of our customers."

Each year, the San Diego Business Journal honors the top 100 fastest-growing private companies by publishing a list of the recipients and hosting an exclusive invitation-only awards program. Greg and Anne Thorson, Co-founders of Environmental Lights, attended the event and accepted the award for Environmental Lights.

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for six years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, exhibit, hospitality and audio visual.

Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.

Media Contact:

Michael Krupinsky

Marketing Director

Environmental Lights

218982@email4pr.com

SOURCE Environmental Lights

Related Links

https://www.environmentallights.com

