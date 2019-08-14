SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh year in a row, Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, has been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

The Inc. 5000 list is an in-depth representation of the fastest-growing companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment: independent small businesses. As a seven-time honoree, Environmental Lights is part of an elite group of companies who have achieved "Hall of Fame" status.

The Environmental Lights Team Environmental Lights Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List Seven Years in a Row

"The fact that Environmental Lights has spent over half of its 13 years in business on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our strong team and the strategy we have executed to achieve rapid growth on a sustained basis," remarked CEO Jamison Day. President Jordan Brooks added, "The Inc. 5000 list is rewarding because it validates the efforts we have taken to deepen our customer relationships and serve as their partners in business."

The prestigious Inc. 5000 list represents the nation's most successful private companies and has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Companies are ranked according to their overall revenue growth over a three-year period. Honorees on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list are among the fastest-growing companies in terms of revenue growth from 2016 through 2019.

Inc. 5000 reports that, "A mere one and a half percent of companies have made the list seven times," and even fewer have done it in consecutive years. Environmental Lights celebrates its accomplishment of another year on the Inc. 5000 list, which evidences the company's entrepreneurial and innovative approach to transforming environments with LED lighting.

About Environmental Lights

We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries, including retail display, entertainment, exhibit, hospitality and audio visual.

Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by talking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.

Media Contact:

Michael Krupinsky

Marketing Director

Environmental Lights

(888) 880-1880

219935@email4pr.com

SOURCE Environmental Lights

Related Links

https://www.environmentallights.com

