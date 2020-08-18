Environmental Lights Named to Inc. 5000 List Eight Years in a Row

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, has been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the eighth year in a row.

The Inc. 5000 list recognizes the fastest-growing companies in America within the dynamic segment of independent small businesses. As an eight-year inductee, Environmental Lights has joined a select group of companies who have reached "Hall of Fame" status.

"Being listed on the Inc. 5000 list for our eighth year in a row is a special honor. I believe it is a testament to our company's ability to adapt and grow within our industry," says Jamison Day, CEO of Environmental Lights. President Jordan Brooks added, "I'm incredibly proud of our company. The recognition of being listed on the Inc. 5,000 shows the focus our organization has in developing incredible products and strong relationships with our customers."

The Inc. 5000 is an annual representation of the top 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the country according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Having been first introduced in 1982 as the Inc. 500, the list has since expanded to the Inc. 5,000 and has become a celebration of innovation and hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for eight years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming and audio-visual integration.

