Environmental Lights Partners with DiGidot Technologies

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced it is partnering with DiGidot Technologies, a leading provider of pixel control solutions for LED lighting based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to offer DiGidot LED pixel control products to the U.S. market. Products will complement and expand Environmental Lights' extensive line of LED pixel lighting and control systems.

DigiDot C4 Controller DigiDot C4 Controller

"We are pleased to partner with DiGidot by adding their high-quality pixel control lighting solutions to our current line of pixel and DMX products," stated Alicia Cheng, Director of Product Engineering. "DiGidot C4 Live and Extended controllers, transmitters and transceivers are the perfect additions to our existing selection of DMX decoders and power supplies, especially in the scenic market."

Environmental Lights is featuring the C4 Live and C4 Extended product lines. Both categories offer users ultimate compatibility and are highly adaptable to individual project needs. DiGidot C4 Live products can run up to twelve universes and C4 Extended products can run up to eight universes; both versions allow users to purchase instant upgrades of additional universes for increased adaptability and cost savings.

The DiGidot C4 can be paired with transceiver systems, which will be available as kits or individual components, to run data up to 250 meters between the controller and lights. DiGidot controllers also have built-in networking compatible with Wi-Fi and Art-Net technologies, making them one of the most adaptable LED pixel lighting solutions available. They support more than 60 different protocols and will continue to support even more in the future. Both versions also offer a convenient app interface for easy setup, programming and control. With countless customization options, DiGidot C4 controllers can be used in multiple configurations in the same installation.

DiGidot Extended products offer all the features of DiGidot Live products with the additional benefit allowing users to record preset scenes in advance, giving lighting systems the capability of operating in a convenient standalone mode. They also offer a wide variety of analog and digital trigging options, which make them ideal for interactive installations and system integrations.

DiGidot products are available on EnvironmentalLights.com. Environmental Lights sales engineers are available to assist customers with project specifications, prototypes and quotes by calling (888) 880-1880 or by emailing sales@environmentallights.com.

About DiGidot Technologies

Established in 2013, DiGidot Technologies is a leading tech company based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands that develops and produces hard and software to control pixel-controlled LED lighting. DiGidot consists of a multidisciplinary team of passionate people with extensive expertise and experience. As a high-end solutions provider and manufacturer, DiGidot embraces technological progress and always puts innovation in the forefront. Learn more online by visiting www.digidot.eu.

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for seven years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries, including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality and casino gaming.

Media Contact:

Michael Krupinsky

Marketing Director

Environmental Lights

858.798.9634

227904@email4pr.com

SOURCE Environmental Lights