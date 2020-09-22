Environmental Lights' REVI Downlighting Receives CE Pro BEST Award

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced their REVI Remote-Voltage Illumination System was named a winner in the 2020 CE Pro BEST (Best Electronics Systems Technologies) Awards at CEDIA Expo Virtual this week.

REVI - Remote-Voltage Illumination System by Environmental Lights CePro BEST PRODUCT Award Winner

"The CE Pro BEST Awards represents technical engineering and thoughtful development that deserve praise," says Arlen Schweiger, Executive Editor of CE Pro. Entries were judged on innovation, functionality, competitive advantages and benefits to the installer. Winners were selected by a group of industry leaders and the editors of CE Pro Magazine.

The REVI Remote-Voltage Illumination system from Environmental Lights is a downlighting solution designed for A/V integrators. The control-agnostic system features RDM-enabled remote, class 2 power distribution capable of driving multiple fixtures from independent, programmable channels. It also includes a variety of a la carte configurable downlighting fixtures. It is easy to install and enables A/V integrators to add downlighting to their offerings.

"The REVI Remote-Voltage Illumination system was designed WITH A/V integrators FOR the A/V integrator," said Jamison Day, CEO at Environmental Lights. "We worked extensively with multiple integrators to understand their pain points and get early prototype feedback during the product design process," added Jordan Brooks, President at Environmental Lights.

The REVI product line enables integrators and fabricators to expand their service offerings by opening up the world of downlighting and helping them "own the ceiling."

Low voltage power supply options include multi-channel drivers for high lumen commercial applications and lower lumen residential applications. A variety of lighting fixtures will also be available including commercial high-bays and pendants as well as residential recessed fixtures with multiple trim options.

Products will begin shipping in fall 2020.

REVI Product Line Features

RDM-enabled remote power management

Low voltage downlighting fixtures

Control agnostic

Class 2 and UL Listed

Easy to install

Commercial and residential options

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for eight years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming and audio/visual integration.

Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.

Media Contact:

Michael Krupinsky

Vice President of Marketing

Environmental Lights

[email protected]

SOURCE Environmental Lights

Related Links

https://www.environmentallights.com

