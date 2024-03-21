Environmental Litigation Group Endorses PFAS Fund Legislation Introduced by Senator Booker and Representative Soto

Bill Would Establish An Award Program for Firefighters with PFAS-Related Cancers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Environmental Litigation Group, P.C. (ELG), a leader in legal representation for individuals harmed by toxic chemical exposure, is proud to endorse the proposed federal Firefighter PFAS Injury Compensation Program and Fund and calls on the United States Congress and President Joe Biden to implement and fund it as swiftly as possible.

Introduced by Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Representative Darren Soto (D-FL), this critical fund will provide full compensation to any firefighter, and their families, who have been physically injured or killed because of exposure to PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances).

"This fund would be a major victory for firefighters across the U.S., providing them desperately needed and deserved financial support as they battle through life-changing illnesses," said ELG principal Gregory Cade, Esq. "These brave individuals have laid everything on the line to protect their communities, and it's past time we protect them, too. I thank Senator Booker and Representative Soto for their sponsorship and support."

ELG worked alongside Senator Booker, Representative Soto, and firefighters across the country to bring this legislation to Congress.

"We're grateful for Senator Booker and Representative Soto's partnership in proposing this crucial legislation," said ELG Attorney Kevin McKie. "Of course, this bill would not be possible without the tireless advocacy of firefighters from every corner of the country, and hopefully this fund is operating soon to get them the help they need."

"Exposure to PFAS changed my life – and not for the better," said Jesse Powell, a Memphis firefighter with over 20 years of service. "This fund would be a silver lining in a dark situation that has impacted myself and so many other dedicated firefighters that truly deserve this attention and assistance."

Firefighters are at increased risk of developing thyroid, kidney, testicular, prostate, and other cancers due to their exposure to PFAS, which is present in firefighting foam and gear, dust and smoke. Given PFAS stays in the body for years, repeated exposure results in increased levels, which ultimately puts those individuals at higher risk of illness. ELG represents thousands of firefighters across the country in their pursuit of justice for PFAS related injuries.

