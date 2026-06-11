Environmental Media Association (EMA) to Receive Humanitarian Award at the 13th Annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) announced today that the Environmental Media Association (EMA) will receive the prestigious LMGI Humanitarian Award at the 13th Annual LMGI Awards on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Calif.

The LMGI Awards recognize outstanding creative contributions by location professionals.

The LMGI is honoring the EMA, led by CEO Debbie Levin, for advancing sustainable production across film and television productions. Through year-round programs, campaigns, and events, the EMA has helped establish widely adopted standards for greener production and championed environmental progress throughout the industry, both in storytelling and in the production process itself. By creating the EMA Green Seal, the organization established what is now widely recognized as a practical, measurable benchmark for environmentally responsible production.

"The EMA is one of the most influential organizations advancing environmental sustainability in television and filmmaking today. It has helped transform the way the entertainment industry operates, and as international production reaches an all-time high, its impact is truly global. The LMGI is deeply honored to celebrate the EMA —and Debbie Levin's leadership—for its vital work protecting our industry, our planet, and our future," said Nancy Haecker, LMGI Awards Chair.

"On behalf of everyone at the Environmental Media Association, we are deeply honored to receive the LMGI Humanitarian Award," said Debbie Levin, EMA CEO. "Location professionals play a critical role in shaping how stories come to life, and their commitment to protecting the places where we film is essential to building a more sustainable future for our industry. Location professionals were among the earliest adopters of the EMA Green Seal. Since its inception in 2003, your industry has been one of our strongest collaborators in making entertainment a role model for sustainable practices. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of the creators, crews, and partners who continue to push for meaningful change. We are proud to stand alongside LMGI in advancing more responsible production practices around the world."

As previously announced, the event will also honor Location Manager Mike Fantasia. Fantasia has worked on nearly 40 feature films, including Top Gun: Maverick, Killers of the Flower Moon, Spider-Man: Homecoming, A River Runs Through It, Heat, Jerry Maguire, Catch Me If You Can, Seabiscuit, Memoirs of a Geisha, Munich, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and Ant-Man.

The LMGI Awards recognize outstanding creative contributions by location professionals in film, television, commercials, and film commissions worldwide. The awards celebrate the art and craft of location scouting and management. Categories include Contemporary Film, Period Film, Contemporary TV, Period TV, TV Anthology, Movie or Limited Series, Commercials, and Film Commissions. Honorary awards include the Humanitarian, Lifetime Achievement, Trailblazer, and Eva Monley Award. Location Manager Nancy Haecker chairs the 2026 LMGI Awards Committee. For more information, contact [email protected].

SPONSORS: The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by the following: LOCATION INNOVATOR: Lightship; DIAMOND: Skye Rentals; GOLD: Pacific Production Services, Universal Production Services, Warner Bros. Studio Burbank; SILVER: FLICS, Hollywood Locations, Los Angeles Center Studios, Production Security Services, San Antonio Film Commission; BRONZE: City of Toronto, City of West Hollywood Film Office, Inland Empire Film Services, Santa Fe Regional Film Commission, The Virginia Film Office; MEDIA SPONSORS: Deadline, Gold Derby, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, SHOOT Magazine | SHOOTonline, The Location Guide, Screen International, The Wrap.

About the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial, and print production. The organization is dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards and fostering strong relationships among production, government agencies, businesses, and communities. Through a range of innovative programs, LMGI promotes awareness of the essential creative role location professionals play in the entertainment industry. Founded in 2003 as the LMGA, the organization rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. LMGI is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation. It is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers or Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations.

For more information about #LMGI and the #LMGIawards, visit www.LocationManagers.org or follow the LMGI on Facebook (@TheLMGI), Instagram (@locationmanagersguild), and "X" (@TheLMGI).

About the Environmental Media Association (EMA)

The Environmental Media Association (EMA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has grown into a diverse coalition of entertainment industry tastemakers, entrepreneurs in finance and technology, and environmental advocates dedicated to advancing environmental progress. EMA is a movement powered by celebrity role modeling, campaign work, social media messaging, year-round programs, and large-scale annual events.

Follow EMA on Instagram (@green4ema), Facebook (@green4ema) and Linkedin (environmental-media-association), or visit www.green4ema.org/

MEDIA CONTACTS

Cheri Warner • Andy Aguinada • Weissman/Markovitz Communications • 818.760.8995

[email protected]

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SPONSORSHIP / ADVERTISING / TICKETS CONTACT

IngleDodd Media – Awards Department

[email protected] • 310.650.8838

SPONSORSHIP MEDIA KIT: LMGI-AWARDS-MK-2026

LMGI Contact: [email protected]

TALENT RELATIONS CONTACT:

Marley Wittuck • [email protected]

SOURCE Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)