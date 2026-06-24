Location Managers Guild International Unveils Nominees for the 13th Annual LMGI Awards

The record number of global submissions highlights the creative impact of locations across film, television, commercials, and film commissions; Awards set for August 22, 2026

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) has announced the nominations for the annual LMGI Awards, set for Saturday, August 22, 2026, at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA. The LMGI Awards spotlight and honor the outstanding creative visual contributions of location professionals in film, television, commercials, and film commissions from around the globe.

The LMGI Awards received a record number of submissions from around the world, each uniquely demonstrating how locations enrich the art of storytelling and filmmaking.

The LMGI Awards received a record number of submissions from around the world, each uniquely demonstrating how locations enrich the art of storytelling and filmmaking.

THE NOMINEES FOR THE 13th ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS ARE:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

"28 Years Later" (Sony Pictures Releasing)

"Bugonia" (Focus Features)

"F1" (Warner Bros. Pictures/Apple TV)

"One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

"Weapons" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

"Hamnet" (Focus Features)

"Marty Supreme" (A24)

"Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" (Netflix)

"The Secret Agent" (Neon)

"Train Dreams" (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TV SERIES

"Landman" - Season 2 (Paramount+)

"Pluribus" (Apple TV)

"Slow Horses" - Season 5 (Apple TV)

"The Diplomat" - Season 3 (Netflix)

"The Night Manager" - Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TV SERIES

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" (HBO)

"Fallout" - Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

"House of Guinness" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" - Season 5 (Netflix)

"Young Sherlock" (Amazon Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV ANTHOLOGY, MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

"Agatha Christie's Seven Dials" (Netflix)

"Beef" - Season 2 (Netflix)

"Black Rabbit" (Netflix)

"Chief of War" (Apple TV)

"Lord of the Flies" (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

2025 Emirates NBA Cup: "Who Will Capture the Cup?" (NBA)

American Express: "There's Nothing Like Platinum"

Covered California: "For the Love of Californians"

Toyota Trucks: "They Don't Read Reviews" (Toyota)

Greater Zion: Why Hollywood Chooses This Landscape (Greater Zion Film Commission)

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION / OFFICE

Albuquerque Film Office - "Pluribus" (Apple TV)

Proimágenes Colombia/Colombia Film Commission - "The Night Manager" - Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Film London - "Jack Ryan: Ghost War" (Amazon Prime Video)

Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission - "One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission - "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" (20th Century Studios)

Washington Filmworks - "Train Dreams" (Netflix)

The event will also honor Location Manager Mike Fantasia with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Fantasia has worked on nearly 40 feature films, including TOPGUN: Maverick, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, among others. The LMGI Humanitarian Award will be presented to the Environmental Media Association (EMA) for advancing sustainable production across film and television.

Location Manager Nancy Haecker chairs the 2026 LMGI Awards Committee. Returning as producers of this year's LMGI Awards are IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative. For more information, contact [email protected]. For Press Credentials: Apply Here

The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by the following: LOCATION INNOVATOR: Lightship; DIAMOND: Skye Rentals; GOLD: Greater Zion Film Commission, Pacific Production Services, Universal Production Services, Warner Bros. Studios Burbank; SILVER: Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), Hollywood Locations, Los Angeles Center Studios, Local 399, Magic Rentals, Production Security Services, Riverside County Film Commission, San Antonio Film Commission; BRONZE: City of Toronto, City of West Hollywood Film Office, Inland Empire Film Services, Santa Fe Regional Film Commission, The Virginia Film Office; MEDIA SPONSORS: Deadline, Gold Derby, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, SHOOT Magazine | SHOOTonline, The Location Guide, Screen International, The Wrap.

About the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in motion picture, television, commercial, and print production. The organization is dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards and fostering strong relationships among production, government agencies, businesses, and communities. Through a range of innovative programs, LMGI promotes awareness of the essential creative role location professionals play in the entertainment industry. Founded in 2003 as the LMGA, the organization rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. LMGI is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation. It is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers or Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations.

For more information about #LMGI and the #LMGIawards, visit www.LocationManagers.org or follow LMGI on Facebook (@TheLMGI), Instagram (@locationmanagersguild), and X (@TheLMGI).

MEDIA CONTACTS

Cheri Warner • Andy Aguinada • Weissman/Markovitz Communications • 818.760.8995

[email protected]

Press Credentials: Apply Here.

SPONSORSHIP / ADVERTISING / TICKETS CONTACT

IngleDodd Media – Awards Department

[email protected] • 310.650.8838

SPONSORSHIP MEDIA KIT: LMGI-AWARDS-MK-2026

LMGI Contact: [email protected]

TALENT RELATIONS CONTACT:

Marley Wittuck • [email protected]

SOURCE Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)