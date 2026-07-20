AFCI to Receive LMGI Trailblazer Award Honoring 50 Years of Global Leadership

LMGI Awards Set for Aug. 22, 2026

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) announced today that the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI), celebrating 50 years of global production leadership, will receive the LMGI Trailblazer Award at the 13th annual LMGI Awards on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Calif.

The LMGI Trailblazer Award recognizes individuals and organizations whose visionary leadership has expanded opportunities, inspired innovation, and left a lasting impact on the film and television industry. This year, LMGI honors the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) for five decades of global leadership in advancing the film commission profession, fostering collaboration across the screen industry, and strengthening partnerships that enable film and television productions to succeed in communities around the world.

As the leading global network for film commissions, AFCI strengthens relationships between film commissions and the screen industry through education, advocacy, and professional development, and strategic connections. Its programs, events, and resources—including the Global Production Network Tool—connect producers, content creators, location managers, studios, and other industry professionals directly with AFCI member film commissions worldwide.

"Location managers know that every successful production depends on collaboration. Throughout our careers, location managers have benefited from the expertise of film commissions, which help connect productions with communities, build local partnerships, and navigate production complexities. AFCI has played a vital role in strengthening that global network of film commissions, helping them become even stronger partners for location professionals and the production teams they serve. We are honored to recognize the Association of Film Commissioners International with the 2026 LMGI Trailblazer Award for its lasting contribution to the global production" community," said Nancy Haecker, LMGI Awards chair.

As previously announced, the event will also honor location manager Mike Fantasia with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Fantasia has worked on nearly 40 feature films, including Top Gun: Maverick, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The LMGI Humanitarian Award will be presented to the Environmental Media Association (EMA) for its leadership in advancing sustainable production across film and television.

The LMGI Awards honor outstanding creative contributions by location professionals in film, television, commercials, and film commissions worldwide. Categories include contemporary film, period film, contemporary TV, period TV, TV anthology, movie or limited series, commercials, and film commissions. Location manager Nancy Haecker chairs the 2026 LMGI Awards Committee. This year's awards are produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative, and IngleDodd Media, and written by Shelly Goldstein.

SPONSORS: The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by the following: PARTY: Fox Studio Lot; LOCATION INNOVATOR: Lightship; TITLE: Film Hawaii; DIAMOND: Skye Rentals; GOLD: Greater Zion Film Commission, Pacific Production Services, Universal Production Services, Warner Bros. Studios Burbank; SILVER: Cinelease, Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), Hollywood Locations, Houston Film Commission, Los Angeles Center Studios, Magic Rentals, Placer-Lake Tahoe Film Office, Production Security Services, Reel Security & Safety, Reel Waste & Recycling, Riverside County Film Commission, San Antonio Film Commission, Teamsters Local 399, Trilith Studios; BRONZE: California Film Commission, City of Toronto, City of West Hollywood Film Office, Fort Worth Film Commission, Humboldt Del Norte Film Commission, Inland Empire Film Services, On Air Design | Astek, Santa Fe Regional Film Commission, The Belasco, The Peppermint Club, The Virginia Film Office, The Wiltern; MEDIA SPONSORS: Deadline, Gold Derby, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, SHOOT Magazine | SHOOTonline, The Location Guide, Screen International, and The Wrap.

About the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) is a global organization of career location professionals in motion picture, television, commercial, and print production. The organization is dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards and fostering strong relationships among production, government agencies, businesses, and communities. LMGI promotes awareness of the essential creative role location professionals play in the entertainment industry. Founded in 2003 as the LMGA, the organization rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. LMGI is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation. It is not a labor union and does not represent location managers or scouts in wage or working condition negotiations.

For more information about #LMGI and the #LMGIawards, visit www.LocationManagers.org or follow the LMGI on Facebook (@TheLMGI), Instagram (@locationmanagersguild), and "X" (@TheLMGI).

About the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI)

Founded in 1975, the Association of Film Commissioners International is a global nonprofit professional organization representing film commissions at the city, state, regional, provincial, and national levels across six continents. AFCI champions advocacy, connectivity, and education, empowering film commissions and industry stakeholders to drive economic growth, build infrastructure, and advance professional development.

Follow AFCI on LinkedIn (linkedin.com/Association of Film Commissioners International, Instagram (instagram.com/filmcommissions), and Facebook (facebook.com/filmcommissions), or visit www.afci.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Cheri Warner • Andy Aguinada • Weissman/Markovitz Communications • 818.760.8995

[email protected] • [email protected]

Press Credentials: Apply Here.

SPONSORSHIP / ADVERTISING / TICKETS CONTACT:

IngleDodd Media Awards Department • 310.650.8838

[email protected]

SPONSORSHIP MEDIA KIT: LMGI-AWARDS-MK-2026

LMGI CONTACT : [email protected]

SOURCE Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)