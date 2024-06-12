Environmental Monitoring Market to be Worth $33.9 Billion by 2031--Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Environmental Monitoring Market by Offering (Hardware (Sensors, Monitors, Others), Software, Services), Sampling, Application (Air Pollution Monitoring, Water Pollution Monitoring, Other), End User, Geography—Forecasts to 2031', the environmental monitoring market is projected to reach $33.9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth in this market is driven by factors such as rising government funding towards environmental sustainability, the development of policies and initiatives to reduce environmental pollution, the rising installation of environmental monitoring stations, and the growing importance of environmental monitoring solutions in public-private organizations. In addition, the increasing use of IoT and nanotechnology in environmental monitoring products and the rising use of unmanned aerial vehicles for environmental monitoring are expected to provide opportunities for market growth. However, trade barriers on environmental technologies in emerging economies and slow adoption and implementation of pollution control policies can restrain the growth of the market. High costs associated with environmental monitoring solutions pose challenges for market growth.

The environmental monitoring market is segmented based on offering (hardware (sensors (particulate & gas sensors, chemical sensors, pressure sensors, humidity & moisture sensors, temperature sensors, noise sensors, and other sensors), monitors, other hardware), software and services), sampling (continuous monitoring, intermittent monitoring, passive monitoring, and active monitoring), application (air pollution monitoring, water pollution monitoring, soil pollution monitoring, noise pollution monitoring, and other applications), end user (residential, government & public utilities, commercial (transportation & logistics, education, healthcare, and other commercial Sectors), and industrial (automotive, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, consumer electronics, chemicals, other industries)).

Based on offering, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2024, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 78.0% of the environmental monitoring market. However, the solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising use of environmental monitoring solutions by industries to manage and minimize the impact of an organization's activities on the environment and the Rising focus of market players to launch innovative environmental monitoring solutions are expected to drive the segment's growth.

Based on sampling, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into continuous monitoring, intermittent monitoring, passive monitoring, and active monitoring. In 2024, the continuous monitoring segment is expected to account for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the ability of continuous monitoring systems to rapidly analyze pollutants, detect changes in pollutant concentration in real-time, ensure quick corrective actions, increase public access to information, and improve control over environmental impacts. Moreover, the continuous monitoring segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into air pollution monitoring, water pollution monitoring, soil pollution monitoring, noise pollution monitoring, and other applications. In 2024, the air pollution monitoring segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 42.5% of the environmental monitoring market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising levels of air pollution and the growing pressure on governing bodies to implement strict guidelines and regulations to control air pollution.

Moreover, the air pollution monitoring segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing funding and technological advancements in air quality monitoring are expected to drive the segment's growth.

Based on end user, the environmental monitoring market is broadly segmented into residential, government & public utilities, commercial and industrial. In 2024, the industrial segment is expected to account for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing emphasis on the use of predictive maintenance and remote monitoring, growing demand for industrial automation and IIoT, stringent government regulations regarding pollution monitoring technologies, and rapid industrialization. Moreover, the industrial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of around 34.3% of the environmental monitoring market. The large share of the region is attributed to the growing adoption of advanced monitoring technologies, stringent government mandates for environment protection, and increasing efforts and initiatives towards protecting the environment.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of above 9.0% during the forecast period. Governments' increasing implementation of environmental monitoring and protection policies and industrial facilities' increasing compliance with environmental monitoring regulations are supporting the region's growth.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the environmental monitoring market are Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (U.S.), Horiba, Ltd (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Testo SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), ACOEM Group (France), and Halma plc (U.K.).

Scope of the report:

Environmental Monitoring Market Assessment, by Offering

Hardware Sensors Particulate & Gas Sensors Chemical Sensors Pressure Sensors Humidity & Moisture Sensors Temperature Sensors Noise Sensors Other Sensors Monitors Other Hardware

Software

Services

Environmental Monitoring Market Assessment, by Sampling

Continuous Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Active Monitoring

Environmental Monitoring Market Assessment, by Application

Air Pollution Monitoring

Water Pollution Monitoring

Soil Pollution Monitoring

Noise Pollution Monitoring

Other Applications

Environmental Monitoring Market Assessment, by End User

Residential

Government & Public Utilities

Commercial Transportation & Logistics Education Healthcare Other Commercial Sectors

Industrial Automotive Pharmaceutical Oil & Gas Consumer Electronics Chemicals Other Industries



Environmental Monitoring Market Assessment, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.