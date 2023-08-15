Environmental Remediation Market Analysis: Growth Trends and Projections 2022-2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Environmental Remediation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of the global air pollution control systems market, focusing on key regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis spans historical sales data from 2014 to 2021, with projections from 2022 to 2030. Various product categories, including scrubbers, thermal oxidizers, catalytic converters, electrostatic precipitators, and related products, are examined across applications in sectors like chemicals, iron & steel, power generation, and cement.

The report highlights value sales trends and percentage breakdowns for specified regions across 2014, 2023, and 2030. The study presents a comprehensive overview of the market's historical and future dynamics.

Global Environmental Remediation Market to Reach $242.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Environmental Remediation estimated at US$122.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$242.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.6% CAGR and reach US$86.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mining & Forestry segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR



The Environmental Remediation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$63.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Brisea Group, Inc.

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Dredging

Entact LLC

Environmental and Marine Engineering NV (Deme Group)

Environmental Remediation Resources Pty Ltd.

GEO Inc.

Golder Associates Corporation

Newterra Ltd.

Terra Systems, Inc.

The GEO Group, Inc.

Weber Ambiental

