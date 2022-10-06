Environmental Remediation Market worth $163.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Remediation Market is projected to grow from USD 109.3 billion in 2022 to USD 163.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The key factors fueling the growth of the environmental remediation market include the need of land redevelopment and regulatory mandate.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93290334

Browse in-depth TOC on "Environmental Remediation Market" 205 – Tables

60 – Figures

262 – Pages

The chemical treatment segment is projected to grow at the second highest CAGR in the Environmental remediation market from 2022 to 2027.

Chemical remediation is an in-situ technology in which chemicals are used to extract pollutants from contaminated media. Chemical remediation methods can keep the costs of remediation low as they can be conducted at the site, thus preventing the need to transport soil or water offsite for treatment thus have high growth rate. Several chemical remediation methods are available, including chemical reduction, chemical oxidation, ion exchange, chemical precipitation, carbon absorption, and PFAS (per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) treatment.

Oil & Gas Segment to Account for Largest Market Size By 2027

The oil & gas application is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the high demand for environmental remediation in both these industries. The demand for environmental cleanup using remediation technologies and the growing awareness about environmental protection in industrial areas drive the growth of the oil & gas application in the environmental remediation market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=93290334

North America region is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period.

The technologically advanced and developed North American region leads the environmental remediation market. North America is also a key market as it is home to some of the largest multinational corporations in this domain, such as AECOM (US), Clean Harbors, Inc. (US), and Golder Associates (US).

The US is the major contributor to the growth of the environmental remediation market in the region as it has a well-established economy that allows the rapid adoption of environmental remediation measures in various applications. The country is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. The increasing government initiatives and funding for environmental remediation technologies to combat pollution and the stringent regulations of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding the concentration of environmental contaminants in the soil and groundwater are the key factors for the growth of this market in North America.

The key players operating in the environmental remediation market are Golder Associates (a WSP Company) (Canada), Clean Harbors Inc. (US), AECOM (US), Jacobs (US), Tetra Tech (US), DEME NV (Belgium), BRISEA Group, Inc. (BRISEA) (US), ENTACT, LLC (US), Terra Systems (US), Engineering and Maintenance Solutions (EMS) (Australia), and HDR, Inc. (US) among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=93290334

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market by Offering, Networking Technology (Wired, Wireless), Structure (Bridges & Tunnels, Buildings & Utilities, Dams, Others), End User and Geography (2021-2026)

Environmental Sensor Market by Type (Temperature, Humidity, Air Quality, Water Quality, Integrated, UV, Soil Moisture), Location (Indoor, Outdoor, Portable), Application, Vertical, Region (2021-2027)

Environmental Test Chambers Market by Type (Temperature and Humidity Chambers, Customized Chambers, Thermal Shock Chambers), Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Telecommunications and Electronics), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/environmental-remediation-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/environmental-remediation.asp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets