Environmental Sensor Market Trends, Opportunity Analysis, Competitor Landscape, Growth, & Forecast Report, 2013-2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Environmental Sensor Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Environmental sensors can be defined as the devices that are used in monitoring the environmental situations. The factors that propel the growth of the market include strict environmental regulations to decrease air pollution, surge in safety and health concerns, technological advancement, and increase in air quality monitoring stations.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including weak pollution regulator reforms in the emerging countries and the export barriers for environmental technologies in emerging and new markets. Environmental sensor market may be explored by type, vertical, location and geography.

Environmental sensor market may be explored by type as Air Quality, Humidity, Temperature, Integrated, UV, Water Quality and Soil Moisture. The "Integrated" segment led the market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2028. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth include changing preference from standalone sensors and integrated sensors and increasing demand from environmental sensors in consumer devices.

Environmental sensor market could be explored based on vertical as Utilities, Government & Public, Enterprise, Commercial, Residential, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical and Others. The "Consumer Electronics" segment led the market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2028. The key factors attributed to the growth include increasing usage of environmental sensors in tablets, smartphones, and wearable devices.

Environmental sensor market could be explored based on location as Portable, Indoor and Outdoor. The "Portable" segment led the market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2028. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing environmental regulations to decrease air pollution and rising safety and health concerns would increase.

Environmental sensor market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America accounted for the major share of the market in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key factors that may attributed to the growth of market includes growing integration of sensors for sensing environmental effects, rising industries and stringent regulations for environmental safety

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the environmental sensor market comprise Raritan Inc, Pow electrics, ams AG, Sensirion AG Switzerland, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Eurotech, Toshniwal Sensing Devices Pvt. Ltd, Earth Sciences, Omega Engineering Inc, NESA Srl, Winsen, Servoflo Corporation and EKO Instruments B.V. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Environmental Sensor from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Environmental Sensor market.

