DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Environmental Technology Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global environmental technology market.

The global environmental technology market is expected to grow from $507.43 billion in 2021 to $540.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The environmental technology market is expected to grow to $666.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Major players in the environmental technology market are Lennox International, Abetment Technologies, AECOM, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abetment Technologies, Veolia, Biffa, Svante Inc., Carbon Clean, Total S.A., Covanta Holding Corporation, Carbon Clean, Cypher Environmental, Svante Inc., CarbonCure Technologies Inc, and TRC Companies.

The environmental technology market consists of sales of environmental technology and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for achieving environmental sustainability goals with the means of technology. Environmental technology refers to the use of environmental sciences in the advancement of technology aimed at conserving, monitoring, or reducing the harm to the environment while consuming its resources.

The main types of environmental technologies are IoT, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and blockchain. IoT deploys advanced sensor devices to detect the presence of pollutants in the air and water and track different environmental parameters.

The different environmental technology components include services and solutions for verticals such as residential and industrial transportation and logistics. The applications of environmental technology include air and water pollution monitoring; water purification; crop monitoring; management of carbon footprints; waste management; and other applications.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the environmental technology market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this environmental technology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The government's initiatives toward sustainability and green technology are expected to propel the growth of the environmental technology market going forward. Government initiatives are a way for people to have their voices heard and get a chance to vote on issues that affect all of us. Government initiatives help towards sustainability and green technology by recycling waste, purifying water, reducing pollution in water sources and air, and conserving the natural environment and resources.

For instance, in November 2021, the UK launched the "Clean Green Initiative," which is a funding package to roll out environmental technologies in developing countries. The package will invest $3.7 billion in the rollout of environmental technology in developing countries. Therefore, initiatives taken by governments across the world to increase green technology are driving the environmental technology market.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the environmental technology market. Major companies operating in environmental technology are introducing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

The countries covered in the environmental technology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

