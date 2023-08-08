Environmental Test Chamber Market to be Worth $1,197.9 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global environmental test chamber market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,197.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market for environmental test chambers is anticipated to be driven by the increasing utilization of environmental chambers for assessing environmental and reliability standards. The environmental test chamber is continually influenced by its own as well as external climate such as temperature & humidity and mechanical environment during the design and application process. However, it must still function normally, which necessitates the use of testing equipment for verification.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The walk-in chamber segment held 20.1% of the market share in 2022. Walk-in test chambers offer a more advanced testing chamber that can be purchased as a ready-to-install device or customized to meet specific needs. These can be assembled using either linked or welded panels. Several types of walk-in chambers can be designed for a single sort of testing or a series of tests

Environmental test chamber standards are critical reference values for new design items, small batch production, and mass production sample inspection. Using environmental chambers to evaluate standards and verify product reliability during trial production and random inspection during mass production can assist firms in reducing R&D expenses while improving product quality. These aforementioned factors are anticipated to propel further the market demand over the projected period

North America is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period owing to strong linkages to the U.S. industrial sector. Furthermore, the car industry spends approximately USD18 billion each year on research & product development. Thus, the growing automotive industry in North America is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period

is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period owing to strong linkages to the U.S. industrial sector. Furthermore, the car industry spends approximately each year on research & product development. Thus, the growing automotive industry in is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period In March 2022 , Memmert GmbH & Co.KG has launched the all-new m360 lan automation device. The m360 offers reliable and premium advanced Peltier technology

Read 150-page market research report, "Environmental Test Chamber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Business Model, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Environmental Test Chamber Market Growth & Trends

Environmental chambers are used to assess environmental and reliability standards. The capacity of a product to execute a specific function in a specified time under specified conditions is called environmental dependability. The product is continually influenced by its own and external climate and mechanical environment during the design and application process. However, it must still function normally, which necessitates the use of test equipment to verify. The verification of environment and reliability tests is separated as follows: research and development testing, trial production testing, temperature & humidity testing, and mass production sample inspection.

In numerous ways, the automotive industry relies on test chambers for instance; small environmental chambers are used to test small parts before inserting them into larger assemblies. Moreover, oversized items, such as assemblies and mechanisms, are tested in the more enormous environmental test chamber where more components can be tested. The entirely produced automobile is tested as a final stage to determine the interaction of various components. Environmental test chambers for the automotive industry have improved vehicle quality and lifespan.

The increasing automotive production will positively impact the market for environmental chamber testing. For instance, in 2022, according to OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), global automotive production has increased by 6% and reached 85.0 million units compared to 2021.

Environmental Test Chamber Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 964.4 million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 1,197.9 million Growth rate CAGR of 3.0% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Environmental Test Chamber Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global environmental test chamber market based on product, application, end-use, business model, and region

Environmental Test Chamber Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Temperature & Humidity Chamber

Thermal Shock Test Chamber

Walk-in Chamber

Customized Chamber

Vibration Chambers

Others

Environmental Test Chamber Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Research and Development (R&D)

Production & Inspection

Environmental Test Chamber Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Telecommunications & Electronics

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Others

Environmental Test Chamber Market - Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Product

Service

Environmental Test Chamber Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America





U.S.





Canada





Mexico

Europe







Germany





France





UK





Spain





Italy

Asia Pacific







China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia

Central & South America







Brazil





Argentina

Middle East & Africa

&





UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players in the Environmental Test Chamber Market

KOMEG Technology Ind Co., Ltd

ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Weiss Technik North America, Inc.

Russells Technical Products

Thermotron Industries

TA Instruments

Memmert GmbH + Co. KG,

BINDER GmbH

Envisys Technologies

ESPEC CORP

Angelantoni Test Technologies

Climatic Testing Systems, Inc. (CTS)

Hastest Solutions Inc.

CM Envirosystems

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Membrane Separation Technology Market - The global membrane separation technology market size is expected to reach USD 62.45 billion by 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to the growing population that has accelerated the depletion of water resources coupled with the contamination of ground and surface water bodies, which has encouraged the adoption of water treatment processes and thus increased the demand for membrane separation technology.

The global membrane separation technology market size is expected to reach by 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to the growing population that has accelerated the depletion of water resources coupled with the contamination of ground and surface water bodies, which has encouraged the adoption of water treatment processes and thus increased the demand for membrane separation technology. High Temperature Insulation Market - The global high temperature insulation market size is expected to reach USD 10.57 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the imposing of regulations related to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions on the metal producing, cement, and oil and gas industries.

- The global high temperature insulation market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the imposing of regulations related to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions on the metal producing, cement, and oil and gas industries. Advanced Ceramic Additives Market - The global advanced ceramic additives market size is expected to reach USD 781.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is attributable to the increasing utilization of advanced ceramics in producing components in various end-use industries including medical, automotive, and electronics.

Browse through Grand View Research's Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:



Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.