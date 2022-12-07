Environmental Testing Industry Assessment 2022-2027 - Leading Players SGS, Eurofins Scientific, and Intertek Group Among the 15 Companies Profiled

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Environmental Testing Market by Sample (Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air), Technology (Rapid, conventional), Target Tested (Microbial Contamination, Organic Compounds, Heavy Metals, Residues, Solids), End Users and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for environmental testing is estimated at USD 9.4 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2027.

There is a several environmental protests & activists movements happening to conserve the environment and scarce resources. Which have constantly, pressurized government bodies to implement more environmental standards and regulations. Environmental testing service covers the analysis and detection of chemicals and contaminants in water, soil, and air in both micro and macro environments.

Water testing is a common environmental analysis performed to check that the quality of water is suitable for the intended purpose and safe for usage. Soil testing is frequently done for agricultural and geotechnical purposes. Outdoor and indoor ambient air quality is a growing problem and detecting air contaminants is critical to assessing risk and for implementing new air quality regulations and standards. Regulations for wastewater/ effluent treatment testing are becoming stricter as industrialization expands and becomes a major source of pollution for water bodies.

The water sample is the fastest-growing segment, and it is accounted with the highest CAGR in the environmental testing market

Testing water sources is important for both people who want to make sure their water is safe to drink and government entities aiming to regulate waters to protect against environmental and health threats. And the water testing reports have become rapid as technology has advanced. Such factors have fueled the growth of water testing for environmental testing market.

The rapid testing technology segment dominates the market share for environmental testing market

Rapid tests are more sophisticated than the traditional method. Several industrial clients are expecting the testing results to be faster, reliable and accurate. Hence, the market for rapid technology segment is dominating the environmental testing market.

Asia Pacific is growing faster with highest CAGR growth rate for the environmental testing market during forecast period

The Asia Pacific region primarily driven by infrastructure, developments, population growth, energy-related projects and more, which have been raising concerns about environmental pollution. The rising awareness of environmental pollution and sustainability has been boosting the environmental testing market in the Asia Pacific region.

Leading players profiled in this report:

1. SGS SA (Switzerland)

2. Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

3. Intertek Group plc (UK)

4. Bureau Veritas (France)

5. ALS (Australia)

6. TUV SUD (Germany)

7. AsureQuality (New Zealand)

8. Merieux NutriSciences (France)

9. Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (US)

10. Envirolab Services Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

11. R J Hill Laboratories Limited (New Zealand)

12. Symbio Laboratories (Australia)

13. Alex Stewart International (UK)

14. EMSL Analytical, Inc. (US)

15. F.B.A. Laboratories Ltd. (Ireland)

Research Coverage

This report segments the environmental testing market on the basis of sample, target tested, technology and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the environmental testing market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Need for Cost-Saving and Time-Effective Customized Testing Services



Active Participation of Government and Regulatory Bodies to Monitor Environmental Conditions



Privatization of Environmental Testing Services



Rising Awareness About Environmental Pollution

Restraints

High Capital Investment for Accurate and Sensitive Analytical Testing

Opportunities

Increase in Industrial Activities in Emerging Markets



Introduction of Innovative Technologies



Integration of Technologies Through Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Challenges

Lack of Basic Supporting Infrastructure



Shortage of Skilled Workforce

Table of Contents



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Environmental Testing Market, by Targets Tested

8 Environmental Testing Market, by Sample

9 Environmental Testing Market, by Technology

10 Environmental Testing Market, by End-user

11 Environmental Testing Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Adjacent & Related Markets

15 Appendix

