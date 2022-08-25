Environmentalist and Explorer Warren Macdonald to Keynote Totango Customer Success Summit Event

Mountain-climbing double amputee to speak about finding opportunity in the face of significant challenges and change

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango, Inc. , the industry's only Composable Customer Success (CS) platform that helps companies drive immediate value, today announced Warren Macdonald as the keynote speaker for the upcoming Customer Success Summit: Teams event. In his keynote The Future Isn't Fixed: Finding Success with a New Mindset, the "A Test of Will" bestselling author will share his perspective with CS practitioners, customer journey creators, and industry thought leaders on how to thrive in this era of continuous change based on his experience turning adversity into opportunity.

Macdonald, who has scaled peaks around the world, captivates audiences with his story about persisting in the face of immense obstacles. After a climbing accident that led to spending two days pinned under a one-ton boulder in 1997, the adventurer lost both legs at mid-thigh and was told he'd never walk again. Just ten months later, MacDonald scaled Australia's Cradle Mountain, and in 2003, he became the first double above-knee amputee to reach Mt. Kilimanjaro's summit.

"In addition to being a testament to willpower and the indomitable human spirit, Warren's story is about embracing change and innovation to not only survive but also thrive in the face of adversity," says Totango CEO Guy Nirpaz. "The Teams event is about empowering our customers to reach their full potential, and Warren's speech will motivate attendees that need a boost for how to quickly innovate and expand the value they offer their customers."

This year's event theme is "Stand out. Scale up," so programming includes thought leadership, best-in-class training exercises, coaching, and networking sessions designed to offer attendees practical tips on how to better stand out from competitors and drive predictable scale-up growth.

Other key speakers that have recently joined the event agenda include:

Rachel Timman , Head of Digital Engagement Strategy from Varicent, speaking on Metrics That Matter

, Head of Digital Engagement Strategy from Varicent, speaking on Teresa Chu , Head of Digital Engagement Strategy from Aruba , speaking on Unlocking Value: How Aruba's Digital-First Strategy Deepens Engagement

, Head of Digital Engagement Strategy from , speaking on Jay Nathan , Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Higher Logic and co-founder of Gain Grow Retain, and Karen Budell , Chief Marketing Officer at Totango, sharing the stage for a fireside chat

, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Higher Logic and co-founder of Gain Grow Retain, and , Chief Marketing Officer at Totango, sharing the stage for a fireside chat Brian O'Keeffe , Digital Engagement Manager, and Jennie Hayes , Manager of Customer Success Operations, both from Egnyte, speaking on How Egnyte Used Automation to Refresh Processes and Reach New Heights

Customer Success Summit: Teams is from September 14 - 16 at Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort. Click here to register for the event.

