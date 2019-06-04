Environmentally Conscious Accessories are the Future of Fashion

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's natural to get inspired on vacation and Congés ( https://congeslife.com/ ) encourages you to take a break from the daily grind! Inspired on her honeymoon in Bora Bora, Congés is French and means "to be on holiday," and for the Los Angeles native Congés designer, Hasmig "Jasmine" Penna, it's a state of mind. Striking a chord of personal well-being, Congés is a sustainable fine jewelry line perfect for luxury lovers with a conscience.

Sustainable brands are the future, and trendsetters are craving accents they identify with, that empower and have meaning. Congés jewelry brings harmony to precious metals, jewels, and natural stones to accentuate personal power and positive energy. With Mother Nature at the forefront of all of Congés creations, each piece is consciously created with the highest attention to detail and respect for our earth's natural beauty.

The collection embodies the experiences of Penna's life-enhancing courage, self-awareness, and empowerment. Penna obtained a degree from FIDM in Business and Product Development and went on to create beautiful works of art in her designs. Today, Congés offers something for everyone:

The best-selling Signature Collection is the foundation of complete enlightenment. Providing metaphysical energy that amplifies love, balance, and vitality this delicate assortment is designed in 18k gold. All stones are kept in their raw, natural beauty that exude positive and protective energy.

is the foundation of complete enlightenment. Providing metaphysical energy that amplifies love, balance, and vitality this delicate assortment is designed in gold. All stones are kept in their raw, natural beauty that exude positive and protective energy. The Personalized Signature Collection is a symbol of a close bond. Choose your stone and your initial, then share with a loved one to deepen the feeling of safekeeping and love. Designed with Penna's son in mind, this concept quickly became popular for parents and their children.

is a symbol of a close bond. Choose your stone and your initial, then share with a loved one to deepen the feeling of safekeeping and love. Designed with Penna's son in mind, this concept quickly became popular for parents and their children. The Third Eye Collection is an extension of your intuition. Designed to help you trust your inner intelligence, the white diamonds signify clarity, the colored center stone represents vitality, and the black diamond lashes show the balance within yourself and nature.

is an extension of your intuition. Designed to help you trust your inner intelligence, the white diamonds signify clarity, the colored center stone represents vitality, and the black diamond lashes show the balance within yourself and nature. The Dream Catcher and Native American Collection is your connection to nature. Designed with a gold web the dream catcher is meant to bring wisdom by filtering good ideas and trapping the bad. This collection captures Penna's connection with the great outdoors and belief that everything comes full circle.

is your connection to nature. Designed with a gold web the dream catcher is meant to bring wisdom by filtering good ideas and trapping the bad. This collection captures Penna's connection with the great outdoors and belief that everything comes full circle. The Scarab and Ancient Egypt Collection is the influence of family heritage. The magical scarab creature is believed to symbolize change, self-betterment, and immortality. The Ancient Egyptians believed the scarab imbued protective powers that warded off evil and provided good fortune for the owner.

is the influence of family heritage. The magical scarab creature is believed to symbolize change, self-betterment, and immortality. The Ancient Egyptians believed the scarab imbued protective powers that warded off evil and provided good fortune for the owner. The Journey Collection is the protection and discovery of life's journey. Congés Journey Icons come in a leather pouch and securely hold a collection of stones sourced from around the world and specially curated to channel energy. Penna has unified these stones based on synergy for the following: work, home, hotel, airplane, car, and hospital.

Shop the environmentally conscious line at www.congeslife.com . Get inspired @CongesLife on Instagram and discover a piece that tells your story.

