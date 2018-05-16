Environmentally Forward-Thinking CZero Mobility All Set to Launch an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) June 10

ODISHA, India, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CZero Mobility, a disruptive EV startup company focused on a sustainable and affordable electric mobility future in the cost sensitive Indian and South East Asian markets, is launching their ICO on June 10.

The company is wooing early investors to help ensure the forward progressions of its patented products in the EV ecosystem space are put to mass production. The CZero Coin is the first-of-its-kind Eco Coin backed by the quantum of carbon emissions accomplished when using electric vehicles or the associated ecosystem instead of using fossil fuels.

"Every car sold in India will be powered by electricity by the year 2030, according to plans unveiled by the country's energy minister," as reported in the Independent in May 2017. This change will also ensure better air quality in the country. The Independent article also notes that an investigation by Greenpeace found that as many as 2.3 million deaths occur every year due to air pollution in the country, causing a public and economic health crisis.

CZero is leading the change to ensure that India and its residents can achieve the 2030 goal. Electric vehicles currently account for 0.06 percent of the total vehicle fleet globally, but the industry is growing, seeing a 300 percent growth year to year. The challenge is there is no current credible solution to convert fossil fuel vehicles to electric. To top it off, electric vehicles also historically take a long time to charge and there are few charging stations. There are also not enough service repair experts available who are experienced and qualified to repair electric vehicles.

CZero's range of well-researched and patented EV products aim to address all of these challenges. The company has fast-charging technology that can charge the vehicle's supercapacitor-based battery up to 80 percent in 15 minutes. They also have plans to leverage local service garages/gas stations and small repair shops to create swapping stations to facilitate near real-time charging of vehicles by swapping the dried-up batteries with the charged ones.

In addition, CZero is working towards an economically viable EV upgrade kit which provides existing small passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles the ability to switch from fossil fuels to electric.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our initial ICO and anticipate investors rallying around our environment-friendly initiatives," says Pratik Batra, co-founder and CEO of CZero Mobility. "Our goal is to engage in the research and development of products needed to eliminate every possible obstacle to make it easy for everyone to adopt electric mobility."

The CZero team has decades of experience in high-end technologies and software and business entrepreneurship with degrees from top Indian universities. To learn more about the company's experts and their ICO, visit http://token.czeromobility.com.

CZero is an innovative startup working towards a sustainable, affordable and ubiquitous electric mobility future of the region. For more information, visit czeromobility.com.

