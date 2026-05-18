Environmentally Friendly Bravo® Paper Towels Made from 75% Recycled Materials

MILWAUKEE, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, millions of Americans reach for a paper towel to soak up a spill, wipe down a countertop or clean up a mess. Now, there's an eco-friendly option that's so strong and durable it can handle almost any job it's given.

Bravo paper towels, available at Target stores nationwide and at Target.com, are made from 75% curb-side recycled paper and cardboard, but that's not the end of the story. Bravo towels do their work and then some.

Bravo paper towels deliver superior absorbency and scrub strength. Plus, they're made in the United States from 75% recycled fiber and are so durable they can handle tough scrubbing jobs.

Thanks to a proprietary manufacturing process, the towels have superior absorbency and scrub strength. In fact, they're so durable they can be rinsed and reused again and again – another plus in the "green" column.

Bravo has other brag points, too. The towels are soft and work like cloth, meaning they can take on grease, grime, stuck on foods and other tough scrubbing tasks. For jobs that require a wet towel, Bravo sheets are three times stronger than the leading recycled fiber kitchen towel brands.

For consumers, Bravo comes in conserve-a-size half sheets so it can handle messes of all sizes – from big to small – with just the right amount of paper towel, which helps eliminate waste.

On the store shelf, Bravo stands out. The product doesn't contain dyes, fragrances or elemental chlorines so it's "natural tan" in color. And, unlike the leading brands that are bulky and full of air, Bravo comes in a compressed, space-saving format – meaning the rolls are easier to store at home.

Bravo paper towels are available in a six-pack (which is the equivalent of 18 "standard" rolls) at Target.

"After an initial 300-store test at Target, we're excited that Bravo paper towels will now be available nationally at more than 1,700 stores," says Michelle Gross, vice president of marketing and customer experience for Sellars Absorbent Materials. "We found that, once consumers try Bravo, they become repeat users because there's nothing on the market that compares to the durability and softness that Bravo delivers with its 75% recycled content."

Customer comments on Target.com:

These are the only recycled paper towels my husband will use. They are sturdy, absorbent and are great value. – May 9, 2026

These towels are great – sturdy and hold up great. – April 3, 2026

Bravo is made in the United States by Sellars, a Milwaukee, Wis.-based company that manufactures a variety of towels and wipers that are made from recycled and reclaimed content.

To find a retailer, visit bravotowel.com or Target.com to purchase Bravo online.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sellars is a leading manufacturer of shop towels, multi-use disposable wipers, towel and tissue and absorbent products. Sellars' products, which are sold under the TOOLBOX®, Clean Task® and Mayfair® brands, are made from recycled and renewable materials, are high performance and good for the environment. Sellars is committed to using sustainable practices in all business areas while serving its employees, customers and the planet. Learn more about Sellars' 40-plus years of innovation at sellars.com.

SOURCE Sellars