ENVIROSERVE ACQUIRES CG ENVIRONMENTAL

Acquisition is highly complementary to EnviroServe's existing footprint

SALT LAKE CITY, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroServe Inc. ("EnviroServe" or the "Company"), a national provider of environmental and waste management services and a portfolio company of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), today announced its acquisition of CG Environmental, a full-service environmental and industrial services provider. The addition of CG Environmental's seven locations increases EnviroServe's reach to 45 operations across the country.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, CG Environmental is a regional provider of specialty environmental remediation, emergency response, and waste management services across Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Missouri and the surrounding regions. CG Environmental carries a strong reputation for high-quality, reliable service and for solving its customers' toughest environmental challenges. CG Environmental also works closely with state-of-the-art, proprietary equipment, including their "Annihilator" solutions, which enable customers to clean up spills more efficiently on pavements than traditional solutions.

"We are excited to welcome CG Environmental's customers and team members to EnviroServe. We look forward to combining CG Environmental's advanced technical knowledge and local market know-how with EnviroServe's comprehensive service offerings," said Nathan Savage, CEO at EnviroServe. "As we seek to expand our national reach and suite of essential environmental solutions, CG Environmental brings a team whose extensive industry experience and commitment to customer service, safety and efficiency will help accelerate our long-term growth objectives."

"The two businesses are highly complementary, particularly in terms of geographic and service offerings, and we believe this partnership will provide key resources to further EnviroServe's mission of assisting our customers in overcoming environmental challenges, mitigating risk and driving sustainability," said Andy Shackett, One Rock Operating Partner.

ABOUT ENVIROSERVE

EnviroServe provides end-to-end solutions for special waste, universal waste, biological waste, and most hazardous and non-hazardous materials. The Company delivers expert handling and transportation, innovative waste reduction and recovery solutions, and highly responsive and thorough environmental field services, nationwide. With the backing of a highly trained team, a vast fleet of equipment, and an unmatched level of support, responsiveness and visibility, EnviroServe delivers confidence, helping customers prevent problems, reduce risks and meet their sustainability objectives. For more information, visit www.enviroserve.com.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners is designed to afford One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerock.com .

