ENVIROSERVE CONTINUES EXPANSION WITH NEW KANSAS CITY, KANSAS OPERATION

News provided by

EnviroServe

15 Aug, 2023, 15:19 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroServe is pleased to announce the opening of a new operation near Kansas City, Kansas, its first in the state. The new operation expands the reach of EnviroServe's comprehensive services to support customers from waste generation to disposal, with a nation-wide network of 36 locations.

"We're thrilled to establish our presence in the great state of Kansas, offering essential environmental solutions to Kansas City and its neighboring regions," said Nathan Savage, EnviroServe's CEO. "Our dedicated team brings the expertise, training and state-of-the-art equipment to help our customers manage waste and their environmental needs safely, effectively and sustainably."

EnviroServe provides comprehensive environmental services including:

  • Waste Management & Handling
    • Hazardous and Non-Hazardous Waste Transportation
    • Industrial Waste Solutions
    • Waste Characterization and Profiling
  • Waste Processing, Recycling & Disposal
    • Solidification & Stabilization
    • 10-Day Transfer Facilities
    • Waste Diversion for Beneficial Use
  • Environmental Field Services
    • Specialized Cleaning and Maintenance
    • Environmental Remediation
    • Emergency Spill Response
    • Railroad Services including AAR Repairs

EnviroServe's dispatch center is available 24/7 at (800) 488-0910. Customers can also request service online or learn more at www.enviroserve.com.

EnviroServe provides end-to-end solutions for special waste, universal waste, biological waste, and most hazardous and non-hazardous materials. The company delivers expert handling and transportation, innovative waste reduction and recovery solutions, and highly responsive and thorough environmental field services, nationwide. With the backing of a highly trained team, a vast fleet of equipment, and an unmatched level of support, responsiveness and visibility, EnviroServe delivers confidence, helping customers prevent problems, reduce risks and meet their sustainability objectives.

For further information, please visit www.enviroserve.com.

EnviroServe Kansas City Operation
14050 Marshall Drive
Lenexa, KS 66215

SOURCE EnviroServe

Also from this source

ENVIROSERVE CONTINUES EXPANSION WITH RICHMOND, VIRGINIA OPERATION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.