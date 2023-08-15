ENVIROSERVE CONTINUES EXPANSION WITH NEW KANSAS CITY, KANSAS OPERATION

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroServe is pleased to announce the opening of a new operation near Kansas City, Kansas, its first in the state. The new operation expands the reach of EnviroServe's comprehensive services to support customers from waste generation to disposal, with a nation-wide network of 36 locations.

"We're thrilled to establish our presence in the great state of Kansas, offering essential environmental solutions to Kansas City and its neighboring regions," said Nathan Savage, EnviroServe's CEO. "Our dedicated team brings the expertise, training and state-of-the-art equipment to help our customers manage waste and their environmental needs safely, effectively and sustainably."

EnviroServe provides comprehensive environmental services including:

Waste Management & Handling

Hazardous and Non-Hazardous Waste Transportation



Industrial Waste Solutions



Waste Characterization and Profiling

Waste Processing, Recycling & Disposal

Solidification & Stabilization



10-Day Transfer Facilities



Waste Diversion for Beneficial Use

Environmental Field Services

Specialized Cleaning and Maintenance



Environmental Remediation



Emergency Spill Response



Railroad Services including AAR Repairs

EnviroServe's dispatch center is available 24/7 at (800) 488-0910. Customers can also request service online or learn more at www.enviroserve.com.

EnviroServe provides end-to-end solutions for special waste, universal waste, biological waste, and most hazardous and non-hazardous materials. The company delivers expert handling and transportation, innovative waste reduction and recovery solutions, and highly responsive and thorough environmental field services, nationwide. With the backing of a highly trained team, a vast fleet of equipment, and an unmatched level of support, responsiveness and visibility, EnviroServe delivers confidence, helping customers prevent problems, reduce risks and meet their sustainability objectives.

For further information, please visit www.enviroserve.com.

EnviroServe Kansas City Operation

14050 Marshall Drive

Lenexa, KS 66215

SOURCE EnviroServe