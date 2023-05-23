ENVIROSERVE CONTINUES EXPANSION WITH RICHMOND, VIRGINIA OPERATION

EnviroServe

23 May, 2023, 07:45 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroServe is excited to announce the opening of a new operation near Richmond, Virginia, its first in the state. The new operation expands the reach of EnviroServe's environmental field services, waste handling and transportation, and waste disposal, processing and recycling solutions with a nation-wide network of 35 locations.

"Our new EnviroServe operation in Virginia allows us to provide essential environmental solutions to Richmond and the surrounding region," said Nathan Savage, CEO of EnviroServe. "With our team's expertise, training, equipment, and dedication, we are fully prepared to support our customers' needs safely and reliably."

EnviroServe provides comprehensive environmental services including:

  • Environmental field services
  • Environmental remediation
  • 24-hour emergency spill and disaster response
  • Hazardous and non-hazardous waste handling and transportation
  • Waste recovery, recycling, and disposal services
  • Specialized industrial and tank cleaning services
  • Railroad services including AAR repairs
  • And more

Customers can reach EnviroServe's 24/7 dispatch center at (800) 488-0910. Additionally, they can conveniently request service online or learn more by visiting www.enviroserve.com.

EnviroServe provides end-to-end environmental solutions to safely remediate and prevent environmental releases, manage hazardous, non-hazardous, special, universal and biological wastes, and respond to emergency and catastrophic events. With a highly trained team, a vast fleet of equipment, and unparalleled support, responsiveness, and visibility, EnviroServe instills confidence in its customers, helping them prevent problems, mitigate risks, and achieve their sustainability goals.

For further information, please visit www.enviroserve.com.

EnviroServe Richmond Operation
13536 Charlotte Court
Chester, VA 23826 

