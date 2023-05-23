ENVIROSERVE CONTINUES EXPANSION WITH RICHMOND, VIRGINIA OPERATION

SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroServe is excited to announce the opening of a new operation near Richmond, Virginia, its first in the state. The new operation expands the reach of EnviroServe's environmental field services, waste handling and transportation, and waste disposal, processing and recycling solutions with a nation-wide network of 35 locations.

"Our new EnviroServe operation in Virginia allows us to provide essential environmental solutions to Richmond and the surrounding region," said Nathan Savage, CEO of EnviroServe. "With our team's expertise, training, equipment, and dedication, we are fully prepared to support our customers' needs safely and reliably."

EnviroServe provides comprehensive environmental services including:

Environmental field services

Environmental remediation

24-hour emergency spill and disaster response

Hazardous and non-hazardous waste handling and transportation

Waste recovery, recycling, and disposal services

Specialized industrial and tank cleaning services

Railroad services including AAR repairs

And more

Customers can reach EnviroServe's 24/7 dispatch center at (800) 488-0910. Additionally, they can conveniently request service online or learn more by visiting www.enviroserve.com.

EnviroServe provides end-to-end environmental solutions to safely remediate and prevent environmental releases, manage hazardous, non-hazardous, special, universal and biological wastes, and respond to emergency and catastrophic events. With a highly trained team, a vast fleet of equipment, and unparalleled support, responsiveness, and visibility, EnviroServe instills confidence in its customers, helping them prevent problems, mitigate risks, and achieve their sustainability goals.

For further information, please visit www.enviroserve.com.

EnviroServe Richmond Operation

13536 Charlotte Court

Chester, VA 23826

