ENVIROSERVE EXPANDS INTO NEW ENGLAND WITH ACQUISITION OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECTS, INC.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroServe Inc. ("EnviroServe" or the "Company"), a national provider of essential environmental and waste management services and a portfolio company of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), today announced its acquisition of Environmental Projects, Inc. ("EPI"), a Maine-based environmental services provider. The addition of EPI establishes EnviroServe's strategic presence in the New England region and further expands its nationwide network.

Headquartered in Auburn, Maine, EPI is a provider of environmental remediation and waste management services for customers across a diverse set of end markets.

"We are very excited to welcome the EPI team to EnviroServe," said Ryan Reid, VP of Business Development at EnviroServe. "This acquisition expands our presence in the Northeast and brings a wealth of experience to our waste-handling operations. The EPI team's expertise and commitment to safety and excellence will be invaluable as we strive to better serve customers."

"We are thrilled to join the EnviroServe team," said Brian Fons, owner and founder of EPI. "EnviroServe's professionalism, strong culture of safety and dedication to customer service resonate deeply with our values. We look forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of EnviroServe."

"EnviroServe's acquisition of EPI is a key step in our goal of building a leading national environmental services platform," said Andy Shackett, Operating Partner at One Rock. "By combining our resources and expertise, we believe this acquisition will deliver significant value to our customers."

ABOUT ENVIROSERVE

EnviroServe delivers essential environmental solutions nationwide, offering comprehensive end-to-end services for managing special, universal, biological, hazardous and non-hazardous waste materials. With a strong commitment to safety, EnviroServe provides expert handling and transportation, innovative waste reduction and recovery solutions, and responsive environmental field services. Supported by an experienced and trained team, a vast fleet of specialty equipment, and unparalleled support and visibility, EnviroServe instills confidence, helping customers prevent problems, reduce risks, and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit www.enviroserve.com .

SOURCE EnviroServe