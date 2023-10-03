EnviroServe Launches 37th Nationwide Location in Columbia, SC

News provided by

EnviroServe

03 Oct, 2023, 17:00 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroServe is proud to announce the opening of its 37th nationwide operation, located in Columbia, South Carolina. This expansion is the first location in the state of South Carolina and signifies EnviroServe's commitment to providing essential environmental solutions nationwide.

Nathan Savage, CEO of EnviroServe, expressed his enthusiasm for this growing geographic reach and what it means for customers. "Our expansion brings new capabilities, expertise and equipment to South Carolina—providing safe, effective and sustainable solutions to help customers manage waste and their environmental needs."

EnviroServe provides a wide array of services including waste handling & management, waste processing, recycling & disposal, and environmental field services. The new South Carolina location is also permitted as a 10-day transfer facility.

Customers in the Columbia, SC area can rely on EnviroServe's 24/7 dispatch center for immediate support by calling (800) 488-0910. They can also request services or obtain more information by visiting www.enviroserve.com.

EnviroServe Columbia, SC
105 Corporate Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169

SOURCE EnviroServe

ABOUT ENVIROSERVE

EnviroServe provides end-to-end solutions for special waste, universal waste, biological waste, and most hazardous and non-hazardous materials. The company delivers expert handling and transportation, innovative waste reduction and recovery solutions, and highly responsive and thorough environmental field services, nationwide. With the backing of a highly trained team, a vast fleet of equipment, and an unmatched level of support, responsiveness and visibility, EnviroServe delivers confidence, helping customers prevent problems, reduce risks and meet their sustainability objectives.

SOURCE EnviroServe

