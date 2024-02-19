EnviroServe Launches 38th Nationwide Location in Cape Canaveral, FL

News provided by

EnviroServe

19 Feb, 2024, 20:30 ET

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroServe is proud to announce the opening of its 38th nationwide operation, located near Cape Canaveral, Florida. This is the third EnviroServe location in the state of Florida and signifies the company's commitment to expanding its essential environmental services nationwide.

Nathan Savage, CEO of EnviroServe, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion. "Having proudly worked in the state for the past few years, we're thrilled to extend our industry knowledge and quality waste handling services to more Floridians. Our team is dedicated to expanding our geographic reach while enhancing our service capabilities to Cape Canaveral and its surrounding areas."

EnviroServe provides a wide array of essential environmental solutions, including waste handling & management, waste processing, recycling and disposal, environmental field services, and 24-hour emergency response. Near its new Cape Canaveral location, EnviroServe operates a waste solidification facility in Mulberry, FL. The new Cape Canaveral branch also provides industrial services, storm sewer jetting, and hydro vacuuming.

Customers in the Cape Canaveral area can rely on EnviroServe's 24/7 dispatch center for immediate support by calling (800) 488-0910. Furthermore, they can conveniently request services or obtain more information by visiting our website at enviroserve.com.

ABOUT ENVIROSERVE

EnviroServe provides end-to-end environmental solutions to safely remediate and prevent environmental releases, manage hazardous, non-hazardous, special, universal, and biological wastes, and respond to emergency and catastrophic events. With a highly trained team, a vast fleet of equipment, and unparalleled support, responsiveness and visibility, EnviroServe instills confidence in its customers, helping them prevent problems, mitigate risks and achieve their sustainability goals.

SOURCE EnviroServe

Also from this source

EnviroServe Launches 37th Nationwide Location in Columbia, SC

EnviroServe is proud to announce the opening of its 37th nationwide operation, located in Columbia, South Carolina. This expansion is the first...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.